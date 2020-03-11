Coronavirus

  1. Presiding Bishop voices support for bishops who cancel worship services, suspend common cup
    Posted 2 hours ago
    By David Paulsen
  2. A message from Presiding Bishop Curry related to worship changes during a public health emergency
    Posted 5 hours ago
    Episcopal Church Office of Public Affairs
  3. Presiding Bishop Michael Curry issues statement regarding worship in response to the COVID-19 pandemic
    Posted 6 hours ago
    Episcopal Church Office of Public Affairs
  4. Washington, Virginia dioceses cancel worship at all churches, including National Cathedral, over outbreak
    Posted Mar 11, 2020
    By David Paulsen and Egan Millard
  5. VTS seminarians, 2 professors self-quarantined as Episcopal seminaries respond to coronavirus’s spread
    Posted Mar 11, 2020
    By David Paulsen
  6. Global Mission Conference is canceled out of coronavirus concern
    Posted Mar 11, 2020
    Global Episcopal Mission Network
  7. House of Bishops’ online meeting kicks off with briefing on escalating coronavirus outbreak
    Posted Mar 10, 2020
    By David Paulsen
  8. Presiding Bishop issues statement on coronavirus
    Posted Mar 10, 2020
  9. Quarantine urged for parishioners of Washington, DC, church after rector found with coronavirus
    Posted Mar 9, 2020
    By David Paulsen
  10. Dioceses respond, adapt as coronavirus spreads to Canada
    Posted Mar 6, 2020
    By Matt Gardner
  11. West Coast dioceses stop use of common cup at Communion as precaution against coronavirus
    Posted Mar 5, 2020
    By Egan Millard
  12. UNCSW meeting postponed due to public health concerns over coronavirus
    Posted Mar 5, 2020
  13. Episcopal Church limits global travel over coronavirus’ spread as dioceses urge precautions
    Posted Feb 27, 2020
    By David Paulsen