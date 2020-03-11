Coronavirus
- A message from Presiding Bishop Curry related to worship changes during a public health emergency
- Presiding Bishop Michael Curry issues statement regarding worship in response to the COVID-19 pandemic
- Global Mission Conference is canceled out of coronavirus concern
- Episcopal Relief & Development Receives $600,000 Grant from Islamic Relief USA to Expand Work to Combat Violence Against Women and Girls in Liberia
- Registration open for upcoming sessions of Episcopal Latino Ministry Competency course
- ‘Traveling the Way of Love’ season one guides available
- Presbyterian-Episcopal dialogue looks at the needs of a changing church
- Bishop Robert C. Wright Appointed Chair of Board of Trustees to General Seminary
- Church Pension Group Releases 2019 Denominational Health Plan Annual Report
- Episcopalians invited to stand with Christians in the Holy Land this Easter
-
Director of Contextual Education Berkeley, CA
-
Rector Sun Valley, ID
-
Rector Coral Springs, FL
-
Associate Rector Charlotte, NC
-
Rector Tokyo, Japan
-
Rector Morristown, NJ
-
Priest-in-Charge/Rector Wailuku, HI
-
Rector Griffin, GA
-
Priest in Charge Grand Junction, CO
-
Curate Falmouth, MA
-
Priest and Resident Chaplain Tampa, FL
-
Associate Rector Richmond, VA
-
Rector Jacksonville, FL
-
Rector Dayton, OH
-
Canon to the Ordinary Oklahoma City, OK
-
Rector Gloucester, VA
-
Rector La Crosse, WI
-
Rector Cameron Park, CA
-
Associate Rector Winnetka, IL
-
Assistant Director, Invite Welcome Connect Sewanee, TN
-
Rector Fort Washington, PA
-
Rector, Time Certain Tarboro, NC
-
Associate Priest Pittsford, NY
-
AVP, Administrator Program Development (Church Pension Group) New York, NY
-
Rector Fayetteville, NC
-
Interim Dean Omaha, NE
-
Missioner for Congregational Vitality Miami, FL
-
Youth & Children’s Director (PT) New Lenox, IL
-
Associate for Music and Liturgy Palm Beach, FL
-
Rector Lynchburg, VA
-
Priest-in-Charge Florence, Italy
-
Rector Dalton, GA
-
Minister for Youth and Young Adults Edina, MN
-
Curate (3), Reimagining Curacies Raleigh, NC
-
Associate Rector Berkeley, CA
