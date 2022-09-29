|
Presiding Bishop Michael Curry says he has tested positive for COVID-19, with mild symptoms
Posted 3 hours ago
|
[Episcopal News Service] Presiding Bishop Michael Curry has tested positive for COVID-19 and is experiencing mild symptoms, according to a statement released by The Episcopal Church on Sept. 29.
“I am fully vaccinated and boosted, and I am grateful for the scientific advances of vaccines and antiviral treatments that help prevent serious illness and death,” Curry said in the statement. “I encourage you to talk to your doctor about receiving all vaccinations and boosters for which you are eligible.”
The news comes after a busy few days of travel for Curry. He was in Sarasota, Florida, on Sept. 24, for the consecration of Southwest Florida Bishop Coadjutor Douglas Scharf, and he preached Sept. 25 at the Sunday service at Washington National Cathedral in the nation’s capital. Then on Sept. 28, Curry traveled to Atlanta, Georgia, to speak at a celebration of the life of the late Archbishop Desmond Tutu of South Africa.
After the COVID-19 diagnosis, Curry said he will be participating in upcoming events remotely or through pre-recorded messages.
“I would appreciate your prayers for an uneventful and swift recovery,” Curry said. “Likewise, I will hold you and all of God’s children in my prayers as we walk in the light of Jesus’ love together.”
- The Episcopal Church in Wyoming launches ArtSpirit, a major new arts initiative
- Episcopal Relief & Development is Supporting Partners Affected by Hurricane Ian
- Trinity Church Wall Street Awards $500,000 to Iona Collaborative at Seminary of the Southwest for Equity Project
- Episcopal Relief & Development Provides Emergency Aid to Communities Impacted by Tornadoes in Texas
- ECF’s Faith and Vitality Survey
- Kanuga Spiritual Retreats: Reconnect with Yourself and Creation
- 2022 Addiction & Faith Conference
- Created & Re-Created: Climate Crisis, Science, & Faith
- AwakeningSoul at Kanuga
- Blessing of the Animals
- El Duende: Flamenco Talk and Performance Series
- Discovery Adult Education
- Makoto Fujimura – Beauty + Justice | Trinity Talks: Art as a Medium for Change
- Spanish Deacons Preaching
- Experience what Buddhism teaches Christians about Wisdom and Compassion
-
Priest-in-Charge / Rector New Kent, VA
-
Priest-in-Charge Columbus, IN
-
Associate Rector for Worship and Discipleship Washington, DC
-
Chaplain Clearwater, FL
-
Priest-in-Charge (Can Become Rector) Mountain View, CA
-
Rector South Haven, MI
-
Rector Easley, SC
-
Disciple Diocese of Nebraska
-
Senior Program Officer – Neighbor to Neighbor, EMM (Temp) TBD / New York, NY
-
Priest-in-Charge Kinsale, VA
-
Director of Communications Richmond, VA
-
Rector Hot Springs Village, AR
-
Diocesan Missioner Toronto, Ontario, Canada
-
Rector New York, NY
-
Canon to the Ordinary (Diocese of Oklahoma) Oklahoma City, OK
-
Vicar Atlanta, GA
-
Rector Midland, MI
-
Associate Rector Memphis, TN
-
Rector Nashville, TN
-
Chief Operating Officer, The Episcopal Church New York, NY
-
Rector Winnetka, IL
-
Graduate Resident Youth or Children’s Minister Highlands Ranch, CO
-
Rector Washington, DC
-
Priest-in-Charge (Can Become Rector) Palo Alto, CA
-
Rector Portland, OR
-
Legislative Data Specialist New York, NY
-
Rector San Diego, CA (St. Dunstan’s)
-
Priest-in-Charge Markham, VA
-
Rector Russellville, AR
-
Rector Saratoga, CA
-
Rector Queens, NY
-
Rector Auburn, AL
-
Priest-in-Charge (PT) Clayton, GA
-
School Chaplain & Ministry Associate New York, NY
-
Rector Stuart, FL
-
Director of Youth Ministry Dallas, TX
-
Director of Children’s Ministries Greenville, SC
-
Rector Clarkesville, GA
-
Priest-in-Charge Ocean City, MD
-
Priest-in-Charge Cedar Rapids, IA
Social Menu