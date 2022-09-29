Presiding Bishop Michael Curry says he has tested positive for COVID-19, with mild symptoms

[Episcopal News Service] Presiding Bishop Michael Curry has tested positive for COVID-19 and is experiencing mild symptoms, according to a statement released by The Episcopal Church on Sept. 29.

“I am fully vaccinated and boosted, and I am grateful for the scientific advances of vaccines and antiviral treatments that help prevent serious illness and death,” Curry said in the statement. “I encourage you to talk to your doctor about receiving all vaccinations and boosters for which you are eligible.”

The news comes after a busy few days of travel for Curry. He was in Sarasota, Florida, on Sept. 24, for the consecration of Southwest Florida Bishop Coadjutor Douglas Scharf, and he preached Sept. 25 at the Sunday service at Washington National Cathedral in the nation’s capital. Then on Sept. 28, Curry traveled to Atlanta, Georgia, to speak at a celebration of the life of the late Archbishop Desmond Tutu of South Africa.

After the COVID-19 diagnosis, Curry said he will be participating in upcoming events remotely or through pre-recorded messages.

“I would appreciate your prayers for an uneventful and swift recovery,” Curry said. “Likewise, I will hold you and all of God’s children in my prayers as we walk in the light of Jesus’ love together.”