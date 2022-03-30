Virtual Easter pageants help Canadian congregations get creative

[Anglican Journal (Anglican Church of Canada)] Even as Canada dropped virtually all COVID-related health restrictions in February and March, spread of the more contagious Omicron subvariant BA.2 might suggest the pandemic is far from over.

But the possibility of a sixth wave doesn’t mean Christians can’t find creative ways to celebrate Easter. Churches interested in performing an Easter pageant this year might be interested to learn about the experiences of two Anglican congregations that produced virtual pageants during a previous wave of the pandemic.

In spring 2021, the Rev. Roberta Fraser was interim priest-in-charge at St. Anne’s Steveston in Richmond, British Columbia, while Sarah Layman was youth leader at St. George’s in Toronto. With much of Canada under lockdown to curb the spread of COVID-19, both women independently came up with similar ideas to involve their congregations in telling the story of Christ’s death and resurrection.

