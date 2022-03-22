English churches mark National Day of Reflection on anniversary of COVID-19 lockdown

[Church of England] Services and events are to be held across England for the National Day of Reflection on March 23, with “walls of reflection” and remembrance created in cathedrals and churches where people can bring photos, prayers and memories to honor those who have died.

The National Day of Reflection commemorates the second anniversary of the first COVID-19 lockdown. It is coordinated by the charity Marie Curie, will see some cathedrals joining other landmarks across the country lighting up in yellow as a sign of support.

Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby said: “As we mark this second National Day of Reflection, our prayers are with all those whose lives have been changed forever in the last two years by the COVID-19 pandemic.”

