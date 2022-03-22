|
English churches mark National Day of Reflection on anniversary of COVID-19 lockdown
Posted 3 hours ago
|
[Church of England] Services and events are to be held across England for the National Day of Reflection on March 23, with “walls of reflection” and remembrance created in cathedrals and churches where people can bring photos, prayers and memories to honor those who have died.
The National Day of Reflection commemorates the second anniversary of the first COVID-19 lockdown. It is coordinated by the charity Marie Curie, will see some cathedrals joining other landmarks across the country lighting up in yellow as a sign of support.
Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby said: “As we mark this second National Day of Reflection, our prayers are with all those whose lives have been changed forever in the last two years by the COVID-19 pandemic.”
- American Friends to seek new executive director as John Lent announces retirement
- Jerusalem Princess Basma Centre Urges Palm Sunday Donations
- Episcopal Relief & Development receives grants from Trinity Church Wall Street for earthquake relief and recovery in Haiti
- FaithX Receives High Impact Award at Esri Partner Conference for Exceptional Achievement
- Book: Being There
- Trinity Leadership Fellows: A free program for community leaders and the newly ordained | Apply by March 31
- Episcopal Latino Ministry Competency course
- Lenten Borderlands Experience
- Memorial Day Rest and Relaxation Retreat
- 4th Annual Border & Migration Ministry Summit – Virtual
- Wade in the Water: Celebrating Blackness w/ The Rev. Dr. Mark Francisco Bozzuti-Jones
- Global Mission Conference
- Virtual Episcopal Latino Ministry Competency course
- St. Peter’s Annual Spong Lecture
- UPSIDE/DOWN: Preaching Reversal in a Hybrid World during Easter
- The Episcopal Church Technology Summit
-
Associate Rector for Spiritual Wellness and Care Charlotte, NC
-
Assistant Rector for Pastoral Care and Family/Young Adult Ministry Kansas City, MO
-
Rector Chestertown, MD
-
Curate/Assistant Lincoln, MA
-
Rector Los Alamos, NM
-
Operations Coordinator New York, NY
-
Associate Priest Tampa, FL
-
Rector Portland, OR
-
Chaplain Tucson, AZ
-
Director of Youth and Young Adults New York, NY
-
Director, Christ Church Nursery School Short Hills, NJ
-
Priest in Charge Ocean City, MD
-
Rector Meredith, NH
-
Director of Beloved Community Initiatives Austin, TX
-
Rector Roswell, NM
-
Rector Chaptico, MD
-
Vicar Sandy Springs, GA
-
Rector Cartersville, GA
-
Prog Offr, Monitoring & Eval, PC Afghan SA, EMM TBD / New York, NY
-
Associate Rector Greenwich, CT
-
Director of Organizing Boston, MA
-
Rector Orleans, MA
-
Rector Scottsbluff, NE
-
Director of Events and Experience New York, NY
-
Priest-in-Charge Ossining, NY
-
Middle School and Upper School Chaplain Fort Worth, TX
-
Associate for Mission New York, NY
-
Database Manager New York, NY
-
Rector Friday Harbor, WA
-
Rector (PT) Oak Harbor, WA
-
Account Specialist – Diocese/Parish Chicago, IL
-
Youth and Family Minister (PT) Longview, TX
-
Dean & Rector Eau Claire, WI
-
Rector (PT) Laytonsville, MD
-
Associate Priest for Congregational Life Philadelphia, PA
-
Senior Program Officer, PC – Afghan SA TBD / New York, NY
-
Rector Wausau, WI
-
Rector El Paso, TX
-
Priest in Charge (PT) Monroe, GA
-
Regional Curate/Associate Marfa, TX
-
Priest-in-Charge Morgantown, PA
-
Cathedral Dean Asheville, NC
-
Rector Los Angeles, CA
-
Prog Offr, Database & Outcomes, PC Afghan SA, EMM TBD / New York, NY
-
Rector Red Lodge, MT
-
Rector Medina, WA
-
Director of Youth Ministries Greenville, SC
-
Rector Kalispell, MT
-
Associate Rector for Church Growth Ridgewood, NJ
-
Prog Offr, Capacity Development, PC Afghan SA, EMM TBD / New York, NY
-
Associate Rector Winchester, MA
Social Menu