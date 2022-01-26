‘Your sacrifices have saved lives’: Bishop of London thanks parishes and public as COVID-19 measures lift

[Church of England] Bishop of London Sarah Mullally has thanked front-line workers, parishes and all who have made sacrifices to help protect one another from COVID-19 as England prepares to move away from “plan B” restrictions on Thursday.

Mullally, who chairs the Church of England’s COVID Recovery Group, was speaking as new advice was published by the Church of England ahead of the change of national rules on Jan. 27.

She said: “When the first measures to curb the spread of COVID-19 were introduced in March 2020, few would have imagined that we would still be making adaptations to the way we live our lives – including our worship – almost two years on.”

