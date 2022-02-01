|
Anglican Church of Canada offers emergency pandemic aid to Indigenous communities
Posted 12 hours ago
|
[Anglican Journal (Anglican Church of Canada)] The Primate’s World Relief and Development Fund (PRWDF) is distributing $80,000 to 14 Indigenous communities stricken by COVID-19’s Omicron variant in northern Manitoba and Ontario.
The aid will go toward providing masks, hand sanitizer, cleaning supplies and food for communities where supplies are scarce and medical care is hours away by car or plane.
PWRDF began looking for communities in need when Isaiah Beardy, suffragan bishop of Northern Manitoba, called to let the agency know his area, Tataskweyak Cree Nation, declared a state of emergency. The community went into lockdown Jan. 3, announcing 230 cases of COVID-19 out of a population of 3,000 people.
“Earlier in the pandemic there were churches even from the Toronto area — they sent us masks and they really helped initially,” says Beardy. “But now [with] Omicron they’re calling for these special [N-95] masks. They’re hard to get.” In nearby Thompson, Manitoba, he says, people came from miles around to line up outside a local liquor store that was giving out masks in –45-degree (Celsius) weather.
- Join us: Faith + Justice Network
- ChurchNext announces new, FREE online curriculum on Systemic Racism and The Episcopal Church
- Episcopal Relief & Development supports the Anglican Episcopal Church of Brazil after last year’s flooding in Bahia
- Seminary of the Southwest Announces Expansive New Scholarship Fund
- Trinity Leadership Fellows: A free program for community leaders and the newly ordained | Apply by March 31
- New Bible Study for Dementia Caregivers and Their Churches
- ‘Do We Want to Be Healed’: Racism in the White Church
- O Barco…Outro Mar: Celebrating Latinx and Hispanic Communities
- Spiritual Direction Certification Program
- Pride. Celebrate. Retreat. Celebrating LGBTQ+ Communities Retreat
- Easter Retreat
- Wade in the Water: Celebrating Blackness w/ The Rev. Dr. Mark Francisco Bozzuti-Jones
- The Church Cracked Open: The Challenge of Beloved Community
- The Gift of Black Students to Graduate Theological Education
- Virtual Episcopal Latino Ministry Competency course
- Gothic France
- Ireland: A Celtic Pilgrimage
- Core Values Integrity Retreat: Freeing Jesus with Diana Butler Bass
-
Children and Families Minister Lexington, KY
-
Music Director (HT) Menlo Park, CA
-
Assistant Director of Youth Ministries Greenville, SC
-
Missioner for Evangelism, Discipleship & Congregational Vitality Sacramento, CA
-
Graduate Resident Youth or Children’s Minister Multiple Locations
-
Associate Rector San Francisco, CA
-
Associate for Mission and Outreach Dallas, TX
-
Priest in Charge (PT) Monroe, GA
-
School Chaplain and Assistant Priest Tampa, FL
-
Head Chaplain Memphis, TN
-
Rector Fort Lauderdale, FL
-
Priest-in-Charge/Rector Kula, HI
-
Rector Tallahassee, FL
-
Executive Director Remote
-
Associate Rector for Formation Atlanta, GA
-
Executive Director Salter Path, NC
-
Rector / Priest in Charge San Andreas/Sonora, CA
-
Rector Plymouth, MI
-
Upper Division Chaplain Oklahoma City, OK
-
College Chaplain Denmark, SC
-
Associate Rector Wilmington, NC
-
Director of Children and Youth Ministry (PT) Evanston, IL
-
Director of Young Adult Ministries Greenville, SC
-
Chaplain Philadelphia, PA
-
Vicar Coquille, OR
-
Rector Saint Johns (Jacksonville Metro Area), FL
-
Rector Red Lodge, MT
-
Rector Boise, ID
-
Priest-in-Charge Arlington / Falls Church, VA
-
Team Vicar-Region 5 Casper, WY
-
Program Officers, Afghan Placement / Assist, EMM TBD / New York, NY
-
Rector Fort Myers, FL
-
Priest in Charge (Half or Full Time) Emmett, ID
-
Rector Kalispell, MT
-
Rector / Priest in Charge Modesto, CA
Social Menu