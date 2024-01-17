|
Diocese of Florida announces retired New Jersey bishop to assist with leadership transition
Posted 5 hours ago
|
[Episcopal News Service] Retired New Jersey Bishop Chip Stokes has agreed to help the Diocese of Florida during its leadership transition, the Florida Standing Committee said in a Jan. 17 update to the diocese.
The standing committee previously had announced that retired Georgia Bishop Scott Benhase would serve the Diocese of Florida as part-time assisting bishop starting this month following Florida Bishop John Howard’s retirement at the end of October. Stokes will support Benhase.
“Bishop Stokes will be actively involved in parish visitations for confirmations and pastoral support, regional gatherings, clericus meetings and ordinations,” the standing committee said in its latest update.
Stokes retired as bishop of the Trenton-based Diocese of New Jersey in June 2023.
- Award winning Episcopal history of a tradition of racism for adult and youth study groups
- Trinity Leadership Fellows: A two-year journey of faith-inspired learning and mentorship | Apply by January 31
- Forward Movement releases new Lenten devotional and small group study
- Second annual celebration of Religious Life Sunday to be observed on Sunday, Jan. 21
- Jeremiah’s Good Samaritan Retreat
- Celtic Pilgrimage to Wales and Ireland’s Ancient East
- Discernment for Deeper Living Silent Retreat
- Episcopal Latino Ministry Competency Course (ELMC)
- Good News Gardens: The Good News of the Anglican Communion Forest
- Two-Year Spiritual Direction Certification Program (Applications due Feb. 28)
- 2024 Forma Annual Conference: A Way in the Wilderness
- Episcopal Parish Network’s 2024 Annual Conference
- Missio online: “Joining God’s Mission in Tension Times”
- Diocesan Leaders for African Descent Ministries
- The Truth That Will Liberate Us All: Racism in the World Church
-
Director of Communications and Executive Assistant to the Rector West Palm Beach, FL
-
Rector Mobile, AL
-
Rector Beulah, MI
-
Priest-in-Charge (PT) Pine Meadow, CT
-
Assistant Priest Macon, GA
-
Priest-in-Charge (Shared Ministry) Spirit Lake/Storm Lake, IA
-
Rector Lincoln, NE
-
Vicar/Chaplain San Pedro, Belize
-
Assistant or Associate Professor, Church Music Sewanee, TN
-
Associate Rector Wilmington, DE
-
Rector Cheyenne, WY
-
Director of Formation for Children and Youth Midlothian, VA
-
Rector Conway, SC
-
Assistant Rector for Church Growth Ridgewood, NJ
-
Interim Rector Omaha, NE
-
Rector Dyersburg, TN
-
Director of Youth and Family Ministries Tallahassee, FL
-
Rector Baltimore, MD
-
Senior Pastor Sunriver, OR
-
Rector Bend, OR
-
Rector Worland, WY
-
Rector Pittsburgh, PA
-
Communications Associate (PT) Morristown, NJ
-
Director, Children, Youth, and Young Families Naples, FL
-
Sacred Ground Coordinator Location TBD
-
Rector Waynesboro, PA
-
Rector St. Joseph & Benton Harbor, MI
-
Program Officer, Matching Grant Data Specialist Location TBD
-
Rector/Priest-in-Charge Danville, VA
-
Rector New Orleans, LA
-
Director of Christian Formation New Bern, NC
-
Rector California, MD
-
Canon Vicar Albuquerque, NM
-
Rector San Jose, CA
-
Director of Annual Fund Austin, TX
-
Rector Tucson, AZ
-
Program Officer, Match Grant Compliance, Episcopal Migration Ministries TBD
- Associate for Reconciliation and Justice, The Episcopal Church
-
Minister for Congregational Life La Jolla, CA
-
Interim Rector / Rector Albany, NY
-
Vicar Sedalia, CO
-
Director of Communications Milwaukie, OR
-
Dean and President Austin, TX
Social Menu