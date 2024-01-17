Diocese of Florida announces retired New Jersey bishop to assist with leadership transition

[Episcopal News Service] Retired New Jersey Bishop Chip Stokes has agreed to help the Diocese of Florida during its leadership transition, the Florida Standing Committee said in a Jan. 17 update to the diocese.

The standing committee previously had announced that retired Georgia Bishop Scott Benhase would serve the Diocese of Florida as part-time assisting bishop starting this month following Florida Bishop John Howard’s retirement at the end of October. Stokes will support Benhase.

“Bishop Stokes will be actively involved in parish visitations for confirmations and pastoral support, regional gatherings, clericus meetings and ordinations,” the standing committee said in its latest update.

Stokes retired as bishop of the Trenton-based Diocese of New Jersey in June 2023.