New Jersey Bishop Chip Stokes announces plans to retire in 2023
Posted 3 hours ago
[Diocese of New Jersey] The Rt. Rev. William H. “Chip” Stokes, the 12th bishop of New Jersey, announcing Sept 2 his intent to retire in June 2023 and called for the election of his successor.
The Diocese of New Jersey has created a web page with all the latest news and resources about the process. The Standing Committee has general oversight responsibility for the election process and is working on retaining a consultant to advise committee members and the wider diocesan community.
Valaida Guerrero, a member of St. Andrew’s Church in New Providence and a trustee of the diocese, will serve as chair of the Episcopal Search and Nomination Committee for the election of the 13th bishop.
The following are some dates set so far in the process:
Sept. 26 — Each congregation will meet to nominate six people to attend a special Convocation Meeting. Congregations will report the names of their representatives to the dean of their convocation.
Oct. 24 — Convocations will hold a special meeting to elect from the parish representatives one clergy and one lay person to be on the Bishop Search and Nomination Committee.
June 24, 2023 — The diocese will consecrate the 13th bishop of New Jersey.
Additional Online resources:
Home Page for the Election of the 13th Bishop of the Diocese
Bishop Stokes’ Letter to the Diocese
Standing Committee’s Letter to the Diocese
Canon 9 of the Diocese of New Jersey
