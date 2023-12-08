Retired Georgia bishop to serve Diocese of Florida as assisting bishop

[Episcopal News Service] Retired Georgia Bishop Scott Benhase has agreed to serve the Diocese of Florida as part-time assisting bishop starting in January as part of the diocese’s leadership transition following Florida Bishop John Howard’s retirement at the end of October, the Florida Standing Committee said Dec. 8.

The following is the text of the standing committee’s update to the diocese:

Beloved,

We want to extend our deepest gratitude to Bishop Jay Lambert for his service in the Diocese of Florida. Bishop Lambert served our diocese faithfully assisting Bishop Howard. Upon the retirement of Bishop Howard, Bishop Lambert was readily available for all episcopal offices including confirmations, ordinations, and pastoral visits.

We are so grateful for his time among us through these years and especially as we transitioned after Bishop Howard’s retirement. We know others will now be blessed by Bishop Lambert’s ministry as he leaves for where the Lord is calling him next.

In our short time as the ecclesiastical authority, the Standing Committee has worked hard to find the right person to come alongside us as an assisting bishop. After much prayer and discernment, The Right Reverend Scott Benhase, retired bishop of Georgia, will shepherd us through this next phase of our transition as a diocese.

Bishop Benhase will serve our diocese on a part-time basis as an assisting bishop at least for the next calendar year. While the Standing Committee will continue to be the ecclesiastical authority, Bishop Benhase will serve in both a sacramental and pastoral capacity.

His primary focus will be parish visitations for Confirmations and pastoral support, regional gatherings and clericus meetings, Ordinations, and as a consultant to the Standing Committee. He will be physically present in the diocese for approximately one-third of his professional time.

His ministry among us will begin in January with many things already on his calendar. Learn more about Bishop Benhase here.

In the coming weeks, we will share much more about Bishop Benhase’s ministry among us as well as the things the Standing Committee has and will be doing. We did not want to miss this opportunity to welcome Bishop Benhase as the assisting bishop for the Diocese of Florida.

Faithfully,

Your Standing Committee