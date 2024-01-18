Presiding bishop recovering at home following medical procedure to prevent recurrence of brain bleeds

[Episcopal News Service] Presiding Bishop Michael Curry is recovering at home following a successful Jan. 18 medical procedure to alleviate the underlying condition that has caused his recurrences of subdural hematoma, according to a press release from the church’s Office of Public Affairs.

Curry had been treated twice at a hospital near his home in Raleigh, North Carolina, since early December, when doctors diagnosed the subdural hematoma, or brain bleed, after he suffered a fall during a visit to the Diocese of Central New York. Doctors planned to use a catheter to insert a metal coil intended to prevent blood from pooling in the brain during the Jan. 18 procedure.

His medical team had previoulsy expected him to spend one night in the hospital for observation and then continue his recovery at home.

Curry, at 70, is wrapping up the final year of his nine-year term as presiding bishop. Unrelated to the subdural hematoma, last September, he underwent surgery to remove an adrenal gland and a non-cancerous attached mass following treatment last year for episodes of internal bleeding.