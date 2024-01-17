|
Presiding bishop to undergo new medical procedure to prevent recurrence of brain bleeds
Posted 4 hours ago
|
[Episcopal News Service] Presiding Bishop Michael Curry will undergo a medical procedure on Jan. 18 that doctors hope will alleviate the underlying condition that has caused Curry’s recurrences of subdural hematoma, according to an update from the church’s Office of Public Affairs.
Curry has been treated twice at a hospital near his home in Raleigh, North Carolina, since early December, when doctors diagnosed the subdural hematoma, or brain bleed, after he suffered a fall during a visit to the Diocese of Central New York. The new procedure will use a catheter to insert a metal coil intended to prevent blood from pooling in the brain.
“Up to this point, we have been responding to emergency situations, but this is a positive and proactive approach designed to get these bleeds under control,” Curry said in the Jan. 17 update. “The procedure has a very good success rate, and I am hopeful this will address the underlying issues.”
The Office of Public Affairs release said Curry’s medical team expects him to spend one night in the hospital for observation and then continue his recovery at home.
“I continue to be so thankful for all your prayers, which have been working in tandem with my medical team’s excellent care,” Curry said. “I count it a blessing to be in an area with good research hospitals and in a loving church with such faithful, prayerful support.”
Curry, at 70, is wrapping up the final year of his nine-year term as presiding bishop. Unrelated to the subdural hematoma, last September, he underwent surgery to remove an adrenal gland and a non-cancerous attached mass following treatment last year for episodes of internal bleeding.
