|
Presiding Bishop Michael Curry recovering in ICU following surgery
Posted 2 hours ago
|
[Episcopal News Service] Presiding Bishop Michael Curry is recovering in an intensive care unit after having his right adrenal gland and an attached mass removed, according to a Sept. 20 press release from The Episcopal Church’s Office of Public Affairs.
He is expected to remain in intensive care for about 24 hours.
The surgery had been planned. Last month, Curry was admitted to the hospital after a reoccurrence of the internal bleeding that required him to be hospitalized over Memorial Day weekend.
The day before his surgery, Curry briefly spoke with bishops over Zoom, thanking them for their prayers and helping to frame their discussions during the Sept. 19-22 online House of Bishops meeting.
“I’m going to be fine. Come what may, I’m going to be fine, because we have a God and God is real,” Curry told the bishops.
The church is asked to continue to pray for Curry, his family and his medical team.
- Drinking from Poetry’s Well: David Whyte and Dr. Catherine Meeks
- Essential Baptism: The Rev. Canon Dr. Lizette Larson-Miller to Lecture
- Anti-Racism Training
- Preaching in a Hurting World
- Global Faith-Based Investors and the Climate Crisis
- The 2023 EpisGOpal Race
- James Cone in a Global Context
- Saint Thomas Church Bicentennial Weekend
- Innovation on the Daring Way: A Pathway for Brave Ministry
- Episcopal Urban Caucus Assembly, ‘A Year of Jubilee: God is With Us’
-
Missioner for Hispanic/Latino Communities Cincinnati, OH
-
Priest-in-Charge Weston, MA
-
Priest-in-Charge Marshfield, MA
-
Rector South Bend, IN
-
Director of Children, Youth, and Family Ministries Philadelphia, PA
-
Director of Children’s, Youth, and Family Ministry Goldsboro, NC
-
Director of Youth and Family Clearwater, FL
-
Assistant Rector Highlands, NC
-
Rector Corvallis, OR
-
Priest in Charge Clarkesville, GA
-
Interim Rector / Rector Albany, NY
-
Rector Lake City, FL
-
Director of Stewardship Winston Salem, NC
-
Rector (PT) Pentwater, MI
-
Rector Chicago, IL (St. Chrysostom's)
-
Priest-in-Charge / Rector Honolulu, HI
-
Rector Reisterstown, MD
-
Cathedral Dean Fresno, CA
-
Rector and Dean Victoria, BC, Canada
-
Director of Music Bethlehem, PA
-
Vicar (PT) Saint Augustine, FL
-
Priest-in-Charge (PT) Sparta, NC
-
Rector Lincoln, NE
-
Rector Columbus, OH
-
Rector Plymouth, MA
-
Rector Bristol, VA
-
Rector Conway, SC
-
Rector South Haven, MI
-
Rector Harrisburg, PA
-
Assistant Rector Washington, DC
-
Priest-in-Charge Hampton Bays, NY
-
Priest-in-Charge (PT) Pine Meadow, CT
-
Priest-in-Charge Thornhill, Ontario, Canada
-
Manager, Faith & Community Engagement Episcopal Relief & Development
-
Camp McDowell Executive Director (CEO) Nauvoo, AL
-
Director of Formation Ministries Chesterfield, VA
-
Rector (Shared Ministry) St. Clair and Lexington, MI
-
Rector Sisters, OR
-
Rector Menasha, WI
Social Menu