Presiding Bishop Michael Curry receiving medical monitoring and treatment

[Episcopal News Service] The Episcopal Church’s Office of Public Affairs released the following statement on May 30 with information about medical care Presiding Bishop Michael Curry is receiving for internal bleeding and an irregular heartbeat.

Over Memorial Day weekend, Episcopal Church Presiding Bishop Michael Curry was admitted to the hospital in Raleigh, North Carolina, where he underwent testing for internal bleeding and a heart condition. He has been discharged and will be monitored while working on a reduced schedule from home.

Curry’s internal bleeding is under control, and additional test results are expected later this week. He has been receiving treatment for atrial fibrillation (AFib), which was detected in an annual physical. While in the hospital, Curry experienced two other episodes of irregular heartbeat, and he will wear a heart monitor to determine what further treatment is necessary.

Until he is cleared for air travel by his medical team, Curry will remain in Raleigh, resting and working from home on a reduced schedule. As more information becomes available regarding Curry’s health and schedule, his staff will provide updates.

Please pray for a full and speedy recovery—and for Curry’s medical team as they identify the best course of treatment.