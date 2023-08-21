|
Presiding Bishop Michael Curry hospitalized for internal bleeding recurrence
Posted 5 hours ago
[Episcopal News Service] Episcopal Church Presiding Bishop Michael Curry was admitted to the hospital on Aug. 17, according to an Aug. 21 release from the church’s Office of Public Affairs.
The cause was a recurrence of the internal bleeding that required him to be hospitalized over Memorial Day weekend, the release said.
Curry’s doctors were able to intervene in this instance. His medical team is assessing the risks and benefits of surgically removing his right adrenal gland and an attached mass, which may be the source of the internal bleeding. The release calls on the church to “please pray for the doctors’ discernment.”
“I am so grateful for your prayers,” Curry said. “I expect that the work of the medical team will lead to healing that will make a difference. Fervent prayer plus good medical care is a powerful combination. In all things God is good.”
Following his earlier hospitalization, Curry continued to work on a reduced schedule from his home in Raleigh, North Carolina. He made two appearances in July at the Episcopal Youth Event and the It’s All About Love festival, both held in Baltimore, Maryland.
Curry is expected to be discharged on Aug. 22.
This story will be updated as Episcopal News Service receives more information.
