Presiding Bishop Michael Curry’s surgery rescheduled
Posted 46 mins ago
[Episcopal News Service] Presiding Bishop Michael Curry’s surgery has been rescheduled for Sept. 20, according to a Sept. 1 press release from the church’s Office of Public Affairs.
The procedure was initially scheduled for Sept. 8, but the surgeon needed to reschedule for “family matters.”
Curry will undergo surgery to remove his right adrenal gland and an attached mass. His surgeon estimates his recovery period will be two to three weeks, after which Curry is expected to resume his regular work schedule.
Curry was admitted to the hospital on Aug. 17, after a reoccurrence of the internal bleeding that required him to be hospitalized over Memorial Day weekend.
Curry will continue working from home between now and after his surgery as he recovers. He will resume his normal schedule once he recuperates, though his September and October schedules will be adjusted accordingly.
The release asks Episcopalians to please continue to pray for the presiding bishop, his family and his entire medical team.
