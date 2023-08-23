|
Presiding Bishop Michael Curry released from hospital, surgery scheduled
Posted 8 hours ago
[Episcopal News Service] Presiding Bishop Michael Curry is resting at home following a hospitalization to address a reoccurrence of internal bleeding, according to an Aug. 23 release from the church’s Office of Public Affairs.
On Sept. 8, Curry will undergo surgery to remove his right adrenal gland and an attached mass. His surgeon estimates his recovery period will be two to three weeks, after which Curry is expected to resume his regular work schedule.
Curry was admitted to the hospital on Aug. 17, after a reoccurrence of the internal bleeding that required him to be hospitalized over Memorial Day weekend.
The release asks Episcopalians to please continue to pray for the presiding bishop, his family and his entire medical team.
