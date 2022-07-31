Dispatches from the 15th Lambeth Conference

[Episcopal News Service — Canterbury, England] Much happens every day at the Lambeth Conference that doesn’t make it into news stories, yet it’s still worth noting.

Here’s a roundup of “other” news.

Following the 15th Lambeth Conference’s opening service at Canterbury Cathedral, retired El Camino Real Bishop Mary Gray-Reeves and Presiding Bishop Michael Curry posed for a photograph with Sharon Jones, executive coordinator to the presiding bishop, who is holding the phone, and the Rev. Stephanie Spellers, canon to the presiding bishop for evangelism, reconciliation and creation care.

–Lynette Wilson