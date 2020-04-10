Presiding Bishop Michael Curry’s Maundy Thursday sermon from the live-streamed service at The Church of St. Mary the Virgin, New York

[April 9, 2020] The following is the text of Presiding Bishop Michael Curry’s Maundy Thursday sermon from The Church of St. Mary the Virgin, New York, New York. This sermon was pre-recorded for inclusion in the live stream of the Church’s April 9, 2020 worship service.

The Church of St. Mary the Virgin

Maundy Thursday

April 9, 2020Michael B. Curry

And now in the name of our loving, liberating, and life-giving God, Father, Son and Holy Spirit. Amen.

I greet you in the name of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ and bring you greetings on this Maundy Thursday from your brothers, sisters, and siblings who are The Episcopal Church, wherever they may be. How I wish that I could be with you physically, but we are together in the spirit, and it is good to be together in God’s name in any way.

Allow me to offer a text, a text that comes from John’s Gospel, John’s insight into what was going on at that last supper, that supper where Jesus celebrated, commemorated the first Eucharist: “This is my body. This is my blood.”

That evening when he washed the feet of his disciples and said, “As I have done to you, so you should do to each other;” that evening, when he gave them his last thoughts before he sacrificed his life on the cross, in John Chapter 15 this is what he said: “Abide in me as I abide in you. Just as the branch cannot bear fruit by itself unless it abides in the vine neither can you unless you abide in me. I am the vine; you are the branches. Those who abide in me and I in them bear much fruit, for apart from me you can do nothing.” Then he goes on to say, “As the Father has loved me, so have I loved you. Now abide in my love. I am the vine; you are the branches. Those who abide in me and I in them bear much fruit so as the Father has loved me, so have I loved you. Now abide in my love.”

In John’s Gospel, chapters 13 through 17, several chapters are devoted to John reflecting and hearing deeply what Jesus was saying, meant, and did at that Last Supper. Raymond Brown in his magisterial commentary on the Gospel of John says that John has fashioned this Last Supper in the manner of the ancient world’s last will and testament of a great teacher, of a noble one, of a great spirit. He has taken that model and used it to amplify Jesus, giving His disciples those teachings that can steady them in days that are hard and difficult, those teachings that will lead them and guide them and will help them along the way. It is in these chapters, chapters 13 through 17, oh, just hours before he would be in that lonely garden to be betrayed, only hours before he would be handed over to those who would take him prisoner, only hours before trials, only hours before execution, only hours before his death. If you look carefully at what Jesus teaches them, two things stand out.

One, the key to this life, in this way that he teaches, is a deep and organic, a living relationship with him, with Jesus. I am the vine; you are the branches. As I live, so you must live. As I love, so you must love. Let my life live in you. Let my way of life be your way of life. As St. Teresa taught us, let you be my hands, my feet, my heart, my life in the world. When folks see you, let them see me. I am the vine; you’re the branches. Eat my body, take it in. Drink my blood, take it in. Let my life infuse your life. Abide in me as I am you.

But then He goes on and says something else. He emphasizes this relationship with him as the way into the heart of God, for those who would follow his ways, but then he says something at this supper in John’s Gospel. He says, “A new commandment I give you,” not a new possibility, not some new suggestions, not a new philosophical idea. “A new commandment I give you: that you love one another as I have loved you. As the Father has loved me, so have I loved you. Now, abide in my love.” Greater love is no one than this, but that they give up their life for their friends, and I have called you my friends. A new commandment that you love one another. As he washes the feet of his disciples, love. As Judas slithers out of the room to betray him, love. What thou must do, do quickly. Love.

As Peter declares that he will defend him and stand by him, Jesus knowing Peter well enough to know he may not make good on that promise, love. When he leaves that upper room and goes into the garden and sweats and prays, “Let this cup pass from me, but not my will but thine be done,” love. When Judas comes up and kisses him, the kiss of betrayal, love. When soldiers take him by the arms and carry him off under arrest, love. When he is thrown into a jail cell, love. When they take him before various tribunals from a Sanhedrin to Herod and back and forth, in trials and hearings, convicting him of nothing he had done, love. When Pilate sits in the praetorium, “Are you a King? What is truth?” “My kingdom is not of this world,” he says, love. And when soldiers take him away under orders of the empire to be executed, love.

The old song says, “Oh, he never said a mumbling word, just love.” When nails are hammered through the wrist and hands that only helped and healed, love. When he’s lifted up on a cross, love. He bleeds to death, love.

Father, forgive them.

Woman, behold your son.

Oh my God, my God, why?

Today you’ll be with me in paradise.

I thirst.

It is finished.

Father, into thy hands, I commend my spirit.

Love.

For John’s Gospel says, “God so loved the world that he gave his only begotten Son. That all who believe in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.” Love. Unselfish, sacrificial, this is the way, the way of the cross, the way of God, the way of life.

A number of years ago when I was bishop with the Diocese of North Carolina, I joined with Bishop Rob O’Neill, the Bishop of Colorado, the then Bishop of Colorado, to represent The Episcopal Church at the enthronement of the new Archbishop of Burundi in East Africa. This was a number of years ago now. Burundi, tucked in with Rwanda and Tanzania and Congo, had known the same violence and civil war between Tutsi and Hutu that was known in Rwanda. We went soon after there had been a peace settlement, a tenuous peace settlement, but a peace settlement. We flew there in friendship between our church and the church of Burundi.

As we left Nairobi flying to Bujumbura, the capital, we made the approach to the city of Bujumbura, the capital city, a city and a country that had been in civil war for 10 years. As we made our approach, we circled the city, and when we made our approach, you could see the city below. It was a heap of rubble. It was like the lamentations in the Old Testament, how lonely since the city that was once full of people. When we finally landed, we were met there by representatives of the diocese and the church, and we were taken to a hotel where we stayed. The next day there was the grand celebration of Anglican Christians and other religious leaders and government officials who came for this celebration of the installation of the new Anglican Archbishop of Burundi. The bishops of Burundi had represented in their House of Bishops, those who had once been at civil war Tutsi and Hutu, were part of the one House of Bishops together. In Christ, there is no east nor west. In Him, no south, no north, but one great fellowship of love throughout the whole wide earth.

Well, the ceremony went on and the new Bishop was enthroned. After the ceremony and the wonderful meal by the Mother’s Union, the Archbishop took Bishop O’Neill and took me, and we went out and he gave us a tour of the capital city. We went up on a hill much like sitting up on the hill above Jerusalem, only now we were looking at Bujumbura. “How lonely sits the city that was once full of people.” The Archbishop said something I’ve never forgotten, pointed to the city, greatly a heap of rubble, and he said, “This is man’s way. Jesus has taught us another way. We must love each other, and that is how we will rebuild our country.”

Jesus was right. He is right: “A new commandment I give you, that you love one another. As the Father has loved Me, so have I loved you. For God so loved the world that He gave His only son,” and this way of love, it is the way of life.

God love you. God bless you. May God hold us all in those almighty hands of love.

Sermón del Jueves Santo del Obispo Presidente Michael Curry

del oficio transmitido en vivo desde la iglesia de Santa María la Virgen, Nueva York

[9 de abril, 2020] Lo que sigue es el texto del sermón del Jueves Santo del obispo primado Michael Curry desde la iglesia de Santa María la Virgen [St. Mary the Virgin], Nueva York, Nueva York. Este sermón fue grabado con antelación para incluirlo en el culto a distancia de la Iglesia el 9 de abril de 2020

Iglesia de Santa María la Virgen

Jueves Santo

9 de abril de 2020Michael B. Curry

Y ahora en el nombre de nuestro Dios, amoroso, liberador y vivificador, Padre, Hijo y Espíritu Santo. Amén.

Les saludo en el nombre de nuestro Señor y Salvador Jesucristo y les traigo saludos en este Jueves Santo de sus hermanos y hermanas que constituyen la Iglesia Episcopal, dondequiera que estén. ¡Cómo desearía que pudiera estar con ustedes físicamente, pero estamos juntos en el espíritu, y es bueno reunirnos en nombre de Dios de cualquier manera!

Permítame ofrecerles un texto, un texto que proviene del Evangelio de Juan, la visión de Juan de lo que estaba sucediendo en esa última cena, esa cena donde Jesús celebró y conmemoró la primera Eucaristía: “Este es mi cuerpo. Esta es mi sangre”.

Esa noche, cuando lavó los pies de sus discípulos y dijo: “Como les he hecho a ustedes, así deben hacerlo los unos a los otros”. Esa noche, cuando compartió con ellos sus últimas reflexiones antes de sacrificar su vida en la cruz, en el capítulo 15 de Juan esto es lo que dijo: “Permanezcan en mí como yo permanezco en ustedes. Así como ninguna rama puede dar fruto por sí misma sino que tiene que permanecer en la vid, así tampoco ustedes pueden dar fruto si no permanecen en mí. Yo soy la vid y ustedes son las ramas. El que permanece en mí, como yo en él, dará mucho fruto, separados de mí no pueden ustedes hacer nada”. Luego continúa diciendo: “Así como el Padre me ha amado, yo los he amado a ustedes. Permanezcan en mi amor. Yo soy la vid; ustedes son las ramas. Los que permanecen en mí y yo en ellos dan mucho fruto. como el Padre me ha amado, yo también les he amado. Ahora permanezcan en mi amor “.

Varios capítulos del evangelio de Juan, del 13 al 17, están dedicados a que Juan reflexione y escuche profundamente lo que Jesús dijo, quiso decir e hizo en la Última Cena. Raymond Brown, en su comentario magistral sobre el Evangelio de Juan, dice que Juan ha diseñado esta Última Cena a la manera de la última voluntad testamentaria de un gran maestro, de un noble, de un gran espíritu del mundo antiguo. Tomó ese modelo y lo usó para amplificar a Jesús, dándoles a sus discípulos esas enseñanzas que puedan tranquilizarlos en días arduos y difíciles, esas enseñanzas que los conducirán y los orientarán y los ayudarán en el camino. Es en estos capítulos, del 13 al 17, sólo unas horas antes de encontrarse en ese huerto solitario para ser traicionado, solo horas antes de ser entregado a aquellos que lo tomarían prisionero, sólo horas antes de los juicios, sólo horas antes de la ejecución, sólo horas antes de su muerte. Si atienden detenidamente lo que Jesús les enseña, dos cosas se destacan.

Una, la clave de esta vida, de esta manera en que él enseña, es una relación profunda y orgánica, vital con él, con Jesús. Yo soy la vid ustedes son las ramas Como yo vivo, así deben vivir. Como yo amo, así deben amar. Dejen que mi vida viva en ustedes. Dejen que mi forma de vida sea vuestra forma de vida. Como nos enseñó Santa Teresa, sé tú mis manos, mis pies, mi corazón, mi vida en el mundo. Cuando la gente te vea, deja que me vean. Yo soy la vid; ustedes son las ramas. Coman mi cuerpo, tómenlo. Beban mi sangre, tómenla. Que mi vida infunda tu vida. Permanece en mí tanto como yo soy tú.

Pero luego continúa y dice algo más. Enfatiza esta relación con él como el camino hacia el corazón de Dios, para aquellos que seguirían sus caminos, pero luego dice algo en esta cena en el Evangelio de Juan. Dice: “Un nuevo mandamiento les doy”, no una nueva posibilidad, ni algunas sugerencias nuevas, ni un nuevo pensamiento filosófico. “Les doy un nuevo mandamiento: que se amen los unos a los otros como yo los he amado. Así como el Padre me ha amado a mí, también yo los he amado a ustedes. Permanezcan en mi amor”. Nadie tiene amor más grande que el dar la vida por sus amigos, y yo los he llamado mis amigos. Un nuevo mandamiento que se amen unos a otros. Mientras lava los pies de sus discípulos, amor. Mientras Judas se desliza fuera de la habitación para traicionarlo, amor. Lo que vas a hacer, hazlo pronto. Amor.

Cuando Pedro declara que lo defenderá y estará junto a él, Jesús conoce a Pedro bastante bien como para saber que no puede cumplir esa promesa, amor. Cuando sale de ese aposento alto y entra en el huerto y suda y reza: “Pasa de mí esta copa, pero no sea mi voluntad sino la tuya”, amor. Cuando Judas se acerca y lo besa, el beso de la traición, amor. Cuando los soldados lo sujetan por los brazos y se lo llevan arrestado, amor. Cuando lo arrojan a una celda de la cárcel, amor. Cuando lo llevan ante varios tribunales desde un Sanedrín a Herodes y de ida y vuelta, en juicios y audiencias, condenándolo por nada que él hubiera hecho, amor. Cuando Pilato se sienta en el pretorio, “¿Eres un rey? ¿Qué es la verdad?” “Mi reino no es de este mundo”, dice, amor. Y cuando los soldados se lo llevan bajo las órdenes del imperio para ser ejecutado, amor.

La vieja canción dice: “Oh, él nunca musitó ni una palabra, sólo amor”. Cuando le martillan los clavos a través de las muñecas y las manos que sólo ayudaron y sanaron, amor. Cuando es alzado en una cruz, amor. Se desangra hasta morir, amor.

Padre, perdónalos.

Mujer, he ahí tu hijo.

Dios mío, Dios mío ¿por qué?

Hoy estrás conmigo en el Paraíso.

Tengo sed.

Consumado es.

Padre, en tus manos encomiendo mi espíritu.

Amor.

Porque el Evangelio de Juan dice: “Porque tanto amó Dios al mundo que dio a su Hijo unigénito. Para que todo el que cree en él no se pierda, sino que tenga vida eterna”. Amor. Desinteresado, sacrificial, este es el camino, el camino de la cruz, el camino de Dios, el camino de la vida.

Hace algunos años, cuando era obispo de la Diócesis de Carolina del Norte, acompañé al obispo Rob O’Neill, obispo de Colorado, el entonces obispo de Colorado, a representar a la Iglesia Episcopal en la entronización del nuevo arzobispo de Burundi, en el este de África. Esto fue ya hace unos cuantos años. Burundi, en medio de Ruanda, Tanzania y el Congo, había conocido la misma violencia y guerra civil entre tutsis y hutus que se vivió en Ruanda. Fuimos poco después de que hubo un acuerdo de paz, un acuerdo de paz frágil, pero un acuerdo de paz. Volamos allí en [un gesto de] amistad entre nuestra Iglesia y la Iglesia de Burundi.

Salimos de Nairobi por aire hacia Bujumbura, la capital, nos acercamos a la ciudad de Bujumbura, una ciudad y un país que habían estado en guerra civil durante 10 años. Sobrevolamos la ciudad y, al acercamos, podía verse la ciudad abajo. Era un montón de escombros. Era como las lamentaciones del Antiguo Testamento, cuán desolada, una ciudad que alguna vez estuvo llena de gente. Cuando finalmente aterrizamos, nos encontramos allí con representantes de la diócesis y de la Iglesia, y nos llevaron a un hotel donde nos hospedamos. Al día siguiente tuvo lugar la gran celebración de los cristianos anglicanos y otros líderes religiosos y funcionarios del gobierno que asistieron a la instalación del nuevo arzobispo anglicano de Burundi. Los obispos de Burundi estaban representados en su Cámara de Obispos, los que una vez habían estado en la guerra civil entre tutsis y hutus, integraban la única Cámara de Obispos. En Cristo no hay este ni oeste. En Él, no hay sur ni norte, sino una gran hermandad de amor en toda la tierra.

Bueno, la ceremonia continuó y el nuevo obispo fue entronizado. Después de la ceremonia y de la maravillosa comida de la Unión de Madres, el Arzobispo nos llevó, al Obispo O’Neill y a mí, a hacer un recorrido por la capital. Subimos a una colina como si estuviéramos sentados en la eminencia que domina Jerusalén, sólo que ahora estábamos mirando a Bujumbura. “¡Qué solitaria se encuentra la ciudad que una vez estuvo llena de gente!”. El Arzobispo dijo algo que nunca he olvidado, señaló a la ciudad, en gran medida un montón de escombros, y dijo: “Este es el camino del hombre. Jesús nos ha enseñado otro camino. Debemos amarnos unos a otros, y así es como reconstruiremos nuestro país” .

Jesús tenía razón. Él tiene razón: “Un nuevo mandamiento que les doy, que se amen los unos a los otros. Como el Padre me ha amado, yo también los he amado. Porque Dios amó tanto al mundo que dio a Su hijo unigénito”, y este camino del amor es el camino de vida.

Dios les ama. Dios les bendiga. Que Dios nos sostenga a todos en esas todopoderosas manos de amor.