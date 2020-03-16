|
Habits of Grace: An invitation for you, from Presiding Bishop Curry
March 16, 2020: Habits of Grace
Hello. Last week while we were all planning and trying to reorder our lives and adapt to the new reality that we are in, I was texting back and forth with the Reverend Gay Clark Jennings, president of the House of Deputies, as we often do. And in the course of our texts back and forth, she asked, “Have you ever thought about maybe doing a short meditation each week for the church while we’re in these days of the coronavirus?” I texted her back and said, “That’s a good idea.” And so this week we began what I think will be a weekly short meditation. Just a word or a song, not sung by me, but a song, a poem, a prayer. Just something for the week in which we are living.
I keep a prayer list on my cell phone in the little note section of the iPad and I’ve noticed that that list is increasing. But the reality is while I often always say my prayer time early in the morning, there’s more time even during the rest of the day now. And so maybe the habit of prayer can increase a bit for me and maybe for us.
One of the things that I’m aware of is that consistent habits, what some have called habits of grace, can really be helpful especially in unsettling times. I was watching television and saw where in Milan and throughout Italy apparently, a movement has begun. Apparently at six o’clock every evening everyone who is in their apartment is socializing by coming out on the porch and at six o’clock they begin to applaud. They just start clapping. And everyone claps and applauds as a way of saying thank you to the medical folk who are working, the first responders who are working. Just a way of saying thank you. And then the applause moves into or morphs into a song. And they sometimes sing their national anthem or sing some other song, every day at six. A habit of grace. A way of centering the day. Whatever way you do it, find and keep that habit of grace or those habits of grace that center the day. Tomorrow, Tuesday, will be St. Patrick’s Day. There won’t be a parade, but maybe we can say a prayer attributed to St. Patrick.
“I arise today through a mighty strength, the invocation of the Holy Trinity. Through belief in the three-ness, through confession of the oneness, the creator of all creation. So Christ be with me. Christ before me. Christ behind me. Christ within me. Christ beneath me. Christ above me. Christ on my right. Christ on my left. Christ when I lie down. Christ when I sit up. Christ when I arise. Christ in the heart of everyone who thinks of me. Christ in the mouth of everyone who speaks of me. Christ in the eye of everyone who sees me. Christ in every ear that hears me. Christ in the heart of friend and stranger.” *
God bless you. God keep you. And may God hold us all in those almighty hands of love.”
*Used with permission of Our Catholic Prayers.com. Find the complete prayer here.
Hábitos de Gracia: Una invitación para usted, del Obispo Presidente Curry
A medida que aprendemos a ajustar nuestras vidas dada la realidad del coronavirus y para ayudar a hacer nuestra parte para frenar su propagación practicando el distanciamiento social, les invito a que cada semana se unan a mí para cultivar un “hábito de gracia”. Una nueva meditación será publicada todos los lunes hasta el mes de mayo.
16 de marzo de 2020: Hábitos de Gracia
Hola. La semana pasada, mientras todos planeábamos e intentábamos reordenar nuestras vidas y adaptarnos a la nueva realidad en la que estamos, envié un mensaje de texto a la reverenda Gay Clark Jennings, presidenta de la Cámara de Diputados, como hacemos a menudo. Y durante este intercambio de textos, me preguntó: “¿Has pensado en hacer una breve meditación cada semana para la iglesia mientras estamos en estos días del coronavirus?” Le envié un mensaje de texto y le dije, “Es una buena idea”. Y así esta semana comenzamos lo que creo que será una corta meditación semanal. Sólo una palabra o una canción, no cantada por mí, sino una canción, un poema, una oración. Sólo algo para la semana en la que estamos viviendo.
Tengo una lista de oración en mi celular en la sección de notas pequeñas del iPad y he notado que esa lista ha ido creciendo. Pero si bien a menudo he dicho que mi momento de oración es temprano en la mañana, la realidad es que ahora disponemos de más tiempo durante el resto del día. Así que tal vez el hábito de la oración se incremente un poco para mí y para nosotros.
Una de las cosas de las que soy consciente es que los hábitos consistentes, lo que algunos han llamado hábitos de gracia, pueden ser realmente útiles, en especial en momentos de angustia. En la televisión vi que un movimiento ha comenzado en Milán y parece que se ha extendido al resto de Italia. Aparentemente a las seis de la tarde todos los que están en sus apartamentos socializan saliendo al porche y comienzan a aplaudir. Simplemente aplauden. Y todos aplauden y aplauden como una forma de decir gracias a los médicos que están trabajando, al personal de primera intervención que está trabajando. Es una forma de decir gracias. Y luego los aplausos se convierten en una canción. Y a veces cantan su himno nacional o cantan alguna otra canción, todos los días a las seis. Un hábito de gracia. Una forma de centrar el día. Sea cual sea la forma en que lo hagas, encuentra y mantén ese hábito de gracia o esos hábitos de gracia que centran el día. Mañana martes será el día de San Patricio. No habrá desfile, pero tal vez podamos rezar una oración atribuida a San Patricio.
“Me levanto hoy a través de una fuerza poderosa, la invocación de la Santísima Trinidad. A través de la creencia en la triada, a través de la confesión de la unidad, el creador de toda la creación. Así que Cristo esté conmigo. Cristo ante mí. Cristo detrás de mí. Cristo dentro de mí. Cristo debajo de mí. Cristo sobre mí. Cristo a mi derecha. Cristo a mi izquierda. Cristo cuando me acuesto. Cristo cuando me siento. Cristo cuando me levanto. Cristo en el corazón de todos los que piensan en mí. Cristo en la boca de todos los que hablan de mí. Cristo en los ojos de todos los que me ven. Cristo en todos los oídos que me escuchan. Cristo en el corazón de los amigos y de los extraños”. *
Dios te bendiga. Dios te guarde. Y que Dios nos tenga a todos en esas manos todopoderosas de amor”.
*Usado con el permiso de Our Catholic Prayers.com. Encuentre la oración completa aquí.
