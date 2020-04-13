Habits of Grace: All belong in this family of God

Editor’s note: Presiding Bishop Michael Curry is offering Habits of Grace, a weekly meditation to help Episcopalians cope during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“As we learn how to adjust our lives given the reality of the coronavirus and the request to do our part to slow its spread by practicing physical distancing, I invite you to join me each week to take a moment to cultivate a ‘habit of grace.’ A new video meditation will be posted on Mondays through May.” — Presiding Bishop Michael Curry.

April 13, 2020: All Belong in this Family of God

It looks like the storm has passed over and the sun has come out, at least for a little bit. It is the day after, if you will. Monday in Easter week, Jesus has been raised from the dead. The miracle has happened. Hallelujah, Christ is risen. The Lord is risen indeed. When I served as a priest in Winston-Salem, North Carolina back in the 1970s, I learned about a custom that was old and venerable, that was part of the tradition of the Moravian community, of which there was a large settlement there in Winston-Salem. In old Salem, near the Salem church, near God’s Acre, the Moravian cemetery there, early on the morning, before the sun rises, the Moravian community and other friends and well-wishers gather on Easter Sunday morning before the sun comes up. And there is the Easter sunrise service.

It begins with these words, “The Lord is risen. All hail, all hail, victorious Lord and Savior, thou hast burst the bonds of death,” and the music begins and the congregation processes from the church to the cemetery, to God’s Acre. And when you see the Moravian cemetery, there are no mausoleums. There’s no differentiation. They’re dignified headstones, like in a military cemetery. Everyone has the same headstone with their name and information on it, but there is no differentiation, for the cemetery itself is a reminder of our equality before all mighty God who created us all.

Not many hours before Jesus sacrificed his life, and just a few days before he was raised from the dead, he said this to his gathered disciples, “Now is the judgment of this world. Now the ruler of this world will be driven out, and I, when I am lifted up from the earth, will draw all people to myself”. God came among us in the person of Jesus to reconcile us with God and to reconcile us with each other. To help us and to show us the way to become the human family of God and to show us that, that is God’s mission. That is God’s dream and that is God’s intention, and Easter is a reminder that together with our help and support, God’s will, will be done.

Archbishop Desmond Tutu some years ago said this about that quote:

“God sent us here to help God realize God’s dream of a new world and society, gentle, caring, compassionate, sharing.” ‘When I am lifted up from the earth, I will draw all people to myself’, God says. “Please help me to draw all.”

For there are no outsiders or aliens. All are insiders, all belong, black and white. Rich and poor. Young and old, male and female, educated, uneducated, gay, lesbian, straight, all belong in this family of God. This human family, the rainbow people of God, and God has no-one but you, and you, and you and me to help God realize God’s dream.”*

Hallelujah. Christ is risen. The Lord is risen indeed. Amen.

*Quoted in “The prodigal God”, in God at 2000, edited by Marcus Borg and Ross Mackenzie, Morehouse Publishing (2002). Used with permission.

Hábitos de gracia, 13 de abril de 2020: una invitación para ti, del obispo primado Curry

[13 de abril de 2020] Mientras aprendemos a ajustar nuestras vidas dada la realidad del coronavirus y atendemos la solicitud de hacer nuestra parte para frenar su propagación practicando el distanciamiento social, les invito a que se unan a mí cada semana para dedicar un momento a cultivar un «hábito de gracia». Una nueva meditación se publicará todos los luneshasta mayo. Estas meditaciones pueden verse en cualquier momento haciendo clic aquí.

13 de abril de 2020: Todos pertenecen a esta familia de Dios

Parece que la tormenta ha pasado y el sol ha salido, al menos por un rato. Es el día después, por así decir, el lunes de la semana de Pascua. Jesús resucitó de entre los muertos. El milagro ha sucedido. Aleluya, Cristo ha resucitado. El Señor en verdad ha resucitado. Cuando serví como sacerdote en Winston-Salem, Carolina del Norte, en la década de 1970, quedé impuesto de una costumbre, antigua y venerable, que era parte de la tradición de la comunidad morava, de la que había un gran asentamiento allí en Winston-Salem. En el viejo Salem, cerca de la iglesia de Salem, cerca de la [llamada] Parcela de Dios, el cementerio moravo de allí, temprano en la mañana, antes de la salida del sol, la comunidad morava y otros amigos y simpatizantes se reúnen el Domingo de Pascua en la mañana antes de que salga el sol. Y allí tiene lugar el culto del amanecer de Pascua.

Comienza con estas palabras: “El Señor ha resucitado. Salve, salve, victorioso Señor y Salvador, has roto los lazos de la muerte” y comienza la música y la congregación desfila en procesión de la iglesia al cementerio, a la Parcela de Dios. Y cuando ves el cementerio moravo, no hay mausoleos. No hay diferencias. Son lápidas dignas, como en un cementerio militar. Todos tienen la misma lápida con su nombre y sus datos, pero no hay diferencia, ya que el cementerio en sí es un recordatorio de nuestra igualdad ante el Dios omnipotente que nos creó a todos.

No muchas horas antes de que Jesús sacrificara su vida, y solo unos días antes de que fuera resucitado de los muertos, dijo esto a sus discípulos reunidos: “El juicio de este mundo ha llegado ya, y el príncipe de este mundo va a ser expulsado. Pero yo, cuando sea levantado de la tierra, atraeré a todos a mi mismo”. Dios vino entre nosotros en la persona de Jesús para reconciliarnos con Dios y reconciliarnos unos con otros. Para ayudarnos y mostrarnos el camino para convertirnos en la familia humana de Dios y mostrarnos que esa es la misión de Dios. Ese es el sueño de Dios y esa es la intención de Dios, y la Pascua es un recordatorio de que, junto con nuestra ayuda y apoyo, se hará la voluntad de Dios.

Hace algunos años, el arzobispo Desmond Tutu dijo esto acerca de esa cita:

“Dios nos envió aquí para ayudarlo a realizar Su sueño de un mundo y una sociedad nuevos, amables, solidarios, compasivos, participativos. Dios dice ‘Cuando sea levantado de la tierra , atraeré a todos a mí mismo’. Por favor, ayúdenme a atraerlos a todos”.

Porque no hay forasteros ni extranjeros. Todos son íntimos, todos pertenecen, negros y blancos. Ricos y pobres. Jóvenes y viejos, hombres y mujeres, cultos e incultos, homosexuales y heterosexuales, todos pertenecen a esta familia de Dios. Esta familia humana, el pueblo del arco iris de Dios, y Dios no tiene a nadie más que a ti, a ti y a mí, para ayudarle a realizar Su sueño”.*

Aleluya. Cristo ha resucitado. El Señor en verdad ha resucitado. Amén.

*Citado en “The prodigal God”, en God at 2000, editado por Marcus Borg y Ross Mackenzie, Morehouse Publishing (2002). Usado con permiso.