A Word to the Church on Our Theology of Worship from the Presiding Bishop

[March 31, 2020] A word to the Church regarding the theology of worship during the COVID-19 pandemic from the Presiding Bishop of The Episcopal Church:

March 31, 2020

John Donne, Priest, 1631

Dear Friends in Christ Jesus,

We find ourselves in the strange position of fasting from physical gathering for worship of almighty God, not out of sloth or disobedience, but in obedience to the Lord Jesus Christ, for whom the primacy of love for God and neighbor is the way of life. In the context of the coronavirus pandemic, refraining from physically gathering together to hear God’s holy word and receiving the sacrament of holy communion is itself an act of love for God and our neighbor.

As one of our spiritual ancestors once cried, “How shall we sing the Lord’s song in a strange land?” (Psalm 137). How shall we sing the Lord’s song in this alien and strange land of COVID-19? How shall we conduct the public worship of Almighty God? How shall we provide pastoral ministrations to people who are sick, dying, and any in need? How shall we baptize? Ordain? How? I thank God for the bishops, priests, deacons, and the whole people of God who have been faithfully seeking ways to sing the Lord’s song in ways that truly worship God and simultaneously help to heal and protect human life.

It is my conviction that the Anglican way of following Jesus has deep within it a way and habit of worship and liturgy that is of significant help to us in this moment. It may well be that the breadth and depth of the Anglican way of common prayer can come to our aid now, when for the sake of others, we abstain from physical, public gathering to hear God’s Word and to receive the Sacrament.

With this in mind I convened a group to help me compose a theological reflection on how this Anglican way gives guidance in this moment. I hope this will be a framework, a theological context, or a signpost pointing in the direction of some of the wisdom of the Anglican way of common prayer. This is not in any sense a set of guidelines, directives, or mandates. I commend this work to you.

O God, our help in ages past,

Our hope for years to come,

Be thou our guide while life shall last,

And our eternal home.

God love you. God bless you.

Keep the faith,

+Michael

The Most Reverend Michael B. Curry

Presiding Bishop and Primate

The Episcopal Church

An Offering of Reflection by Presiding Bishop Michael Curry

On Our Theology of Worship: Questions in the Time of COVID-19

Across The Episcopal Church the current Pandemic has given rise to many questions about challenges to our liturgical life. Bishops are being asked, “May we do this or that? Will you permit this or that way of celebrating the Eucharist or delivering Holy Communion to the members of our congregations?” Some years ago in an essay titled “Is There a Christian Sexual Ethic?” Rowan Williams observed that in the then current debates about marriage rites for same sex couples, this “permissible/not permissible” way of conducting the conversation was a dead end. The real (and much more productive) question for a sacramental people, he said, was not simply whether a given practice was “right or wrong,” but rather “How much are we prepared for this or that liturgical action to mean?” How much are we prepared for it to signify? Sacraments effect by signifying.

Sacraments are actions that give new meaning to things. The current questions about the way we worship in a time of radical physical distancing invites the question of what we are prepared for a given sacramental encounter to mean. Sacraments are communal actions that depend on “stuff”: bread and wine, water and oil. They depend on gathering and giving thanks, on proclaiming and receiving the stories of salvation, on bathing in water, on eating and drinking together. These are physical and social realities that are not duplicatable in the virtual world. Gazing at a celebration of the Eucharist is one thing; participating in a physical gathering and sharing the Bread and Wine of the Eucharist is another. And, God, of course, can be present in both experiences.

And that is surely the most important thing to remember. From the time of Thomas Cranmer, mainstream Anglicanism has insisted that the Holy Eucharist is to be celebrated in community, with no fewer than two people. In contrast to some medieval practices, the Prayer Book tradition was deeply concerned with reestablishing the essential connection between the celebration of the Eucharist and the reception of Holy Communion. Over time, of course, many factors contributed to a general decline in the celebration of the Eucharist well into the late 19th and early 20th centuries, and Morning Prayer became the common service of worship on the Lord’s Day. And while it is good and right that the situation has changed dramatically, that the Holy Eucharist has again become the principal act of worship on Sunday across our church, few would suggest that the experience of Morning Prayer somehow limited God’s presence and love to generations of Anglican Christians. There are members of our church today who do not enjoy a regular sustained celebration of the Eucharist for a variety of reasons other than this Pandemic — they are no less members of Christ’s Body because of it.

Practices such as “drive-by communion” present public health concerns and further distort the essential link between a communal celebration and the culmination of that celebration in the reception of the Eucharistic Bread and Wine. This is not to say that the presence of the Dying and Rising Christ cannot be received by any of these means. It is to say that from a human perspective, the full meaning of the Eucharist is not obviously signified by them. Our theology is generous in its assurance of Christ’s presence in all our times of need. In a rubric in the service for Ministration to the Sick (p. 457), The Book of Common Prayer clearly expresses the conviction that even if a person is prevented from physically receiving the Sacrament for reasons of extreme illness or disability, the desire for Christ’s presence alone is enough for all the benefits of the Sacrament to be received.

Richard Hooker described the corporate prayer of Christians as having a spiritual significance far greater than the sum of the individual prayers of the individual members of the body. Through corporate prayer, he said, Christians participate in communion with Christ himself, “joined … to that visible, mystical body which is his Church.” Hooker did not have in mind just the Eucharist, which might have taken place only quarterly or, at best, monthly in his day. He had very much in mind the assembly of faithful Christians gathered for the Daily Office.

While not exclusively the case, online worship may be better suited to ways of praying represented by the forms of the Daily Office than by the physical and material dimensions required by the Eucharist. And under our present circumstances, in making greater use of the Office there may be an opportunity to recover aspects of our tradition that point to the sacramentality of the scriptures, the efficacy of prayer itself, the holiness of the household as the “domestic church,” and the reassurance that the baptized are already and forever marked as Christ’s own. We are living limbs and members of the Body of Christ, wherever and however we gather. The questions being posed to Bishops around these matters are invitations to a deeper engagement with what we mean by the word “sacrament” and how much we are prepared for the Church itself — with or without our accustomed celebrations of the Eucharist — to signify about the presence of God with us.

[31 de marzo de 2020] Una palabra a la Iglesia, sobre la teología del culto durante la pandemia del COVID-19, de parte del Obispo Primado de la Iglesia Episcopal:

31 de marzo de 2020

John Donne, sacerdote, 1631

Estimados amigos en Cristo Jesús,

Nos encontramos en la extraña posición de prescindir de la reunión física para adorar a Dios todopoderoso, no por pereza o por desobediencia, sino en obediencia al Señor Jesucristo, para quien la primacía del amor a Dios y al prójimo es el estilo de vida. En el contexto de la pandemia del coronavirus, prescindir de reunirse físicamente para escuchar la santa palabra de Dios y recibir el sacramento de la Santa Comunión es en sí mismo un acto de amor a Dios y a nuestro prójimo.

Como uno de nuestros antepasados espirituales clamó una vez: “¿Cómo cantar las canciones del Señor en una tierra extraña?” (Salmo 137). ¿Cómo cantaremos las canciones del Señor en esta tierra extraña y hostil del COVID-19? ¿Cómo celebraremos el culto público del Dios Todopoderoso? ¿Cómo proporcionaremos ministraciones pastorales a las personas enfermas, moribundas y necesitadas? ¿Cómo vamos a bautizar? ¿A ordenar? ¿Cómo? Le doy gracias a Dios por los obispos, sacerdotes, diáconos y todo el pueblo de Dios que han estado buscando formas de cantar fielmente las canciones del Señor, de manera que en verdad adoren a Dios y, al mismo tiempo, ayuden a sanar y proteger la vida humana.

Tengo la convicción de que la manera anglicana de seguir a Jesús contiene en su interior una forma y hábito de adoración y de liturgia que es de gran ayuda para nosotros en este momento. Bien puede ser que la amplitud y profundidad de la forma anglicana de oración común pueda ayudarnos ahora, cuando, por el bien de los demás, nos abstenemos de la reunión pública y presencial para escuchar la Palabra de Dios y recibir el Sacramento.

Con esto en mente, convoqué a un grupo para ayudarme a componer una reflexión teológica sobre cómo esta forma anglicana brinda orientación en este momento. Espero que esto sea un marco, un contexto teológico o una señal que apunte en dirección a algo de la sabiduría de la forma anglicana de oración común. Esto no es en modo alguno un conjunto de pautas, directrices o mandatos. Les encomiendo esta labor.

Dios, nuestro apoyo en los pasados siglos

Nuestra esperanza en años venideros,

Sé tú nuestra defensa en esta vida

Y nuestro hogar eterno.

Dios les ama. Dios les bendiga.

Guarden la fe,

+Michael

El Reverendísimo Michael B. Curry

Obispo Presidente y Primado

La Iglesia Episcopal

Una ofrenda de reflexión del Obispo Presidente Michael Curry Sobre nuestra teología del culto: preguntas en tiempos del COVID-19

A través de la Iglesia Episcopal, la pandemia actual ha dado lugar a muchas interrogantes sobre los retos que la misma le impone a nuestra vida litúrgica. A los obispos se les pregunta: “¿Podemos hacer esto o aquello? ¿Permitirán esta o aquella forma de celebrar la Eucaristía o de impartir la Santa Comunión a los miembros de nuestras congregaciones?”. Hace algunos años, en un ensayo titulado “¿Existe una ética sexual cristiana?”, Rowan Williams observó que en los debates que entonces tenían lugar sobre los ritos matrimoniales para parejas del mismo sexo, esta manera de plantear el diálogo entre “lo permisible y lo no permisible” resultaba un callejón sin salida. La verdadera interrogante (y mucho más productiva) para un pueblo sacramental, decía él, no era simplemente si una práctica dada era “correcta o errónea”, sino más bien “¿Cuánto estamos preparados para que esta o aquella acción litúrgica tenga sentido?” ¿Cuánto estamos preparados para que tenga significado? Los sacramentos surten efecto por lo que significan.

Los sacramentos son acciones que dan un nuevo significado a las cosas. Las preguntas actuales acerca de la forma en que adoramos en un momento de distanciamiento físico radical invita a la pregunta de cuán preparados estamos para un determinado encuentro sacramental que tenga significado. Los sacramentos son acciones comunitarias que dependen de “cosas materiales”: pan y vino, agua y aceite. Dependen de reunirse y dar gracias, de proclamar y recibir las historias de la salvación, del baño lustral, de comer y beber juntos. Estas son realidades físicas y sociales que no son duplicables en el mundo virtual. Contemplar una celebración de la Eucaristía es una cosa; participar en una reunión presencial y compartir el pan y el vino de la Eucaristía es otra. Y, por supuesto, Dios puede estar presente en ambas experiencias.

Y eso es seguramente lo más importante de recordar. Desde la época de Thomas Cranmer, el anglicanismo predominante ha insistido en que la Sagrada Eucaristía se celebre en comunidad, con no menos de dos personas. En contraste con algunas prácticas medievales, la tradición del Libro de Oración estaba profundamente interesada en restablecer la conexión esencial entre la celebración de la Eucaristía y la recepción de la Santa Comunión. Con el tiempo, por supuesto, muchos factores contribuyeron a un descenso general en la celebración de la Eucaristía hasta fines del siglo XIX y principios del XX, y la Oración Matutina se convirtió en el oficio común del culto en el Día del Señor. Y aunque es bueno y correcto que la situación haya cambiado drásticamente y que la Santa Eucaristía haya vuelto a ser el principal acto de culto dominical en toda nuestra Iglesia, pocos sugerirían que la experiencia de la Oración Matutina de alguna manera limitó la presencia y el amor de Dios a generaciones de cristianos anglicanos. Hay miembros de nuestra iglesia en la actualidad que no disfrutan de una sostenida y regular celebración eucarística por una variedad de razones amén de esta pandemia: no son menos miembros del Cuerpo de Cristo por ello.

Prácticas como “llevar la comunión” presentan problemas de salud pública y distorsionan aún más el vínculo esencial entre una celebración comunitaria y la culminación de esa celebración en la recepción del pan y el vino eucarísticos. No quiere esto decir que la presencia del Cristo que muere y resucita no pueda recibirse por cualquiera de estos medios. Quiere decir que, desde una perspectiva humana, el pleno significado de la Eucaristía no se manifiesta obviamente en ellos. Nuestra teología es generosa al afirmar la presencia de Cristo en todos nuestros tiempos de necesidad. En una rúbrica en el servicio de Ministración a los Enfermos (p. 379), el Libro de Oración Común expresa claramente la convicción de que incluso si alguna persona no puede recibir físicamente el Sacramento por razones de extrema enfermedad o discapacidad, el solo deseo de la presencia de Cristo es suficiente para recibir todos los beneficios del Sacramento.

Richard Hooker afirmó que la oración comunitaria de los cristianos tiene una significación espiritual mucho mayor que la suma de las oraciones individuales de los miembros del Cuerpo [de Cristo]. A través de la oración colectiva, dijo, los cristianos participan en la comunión con Cristo mismo, “unidos … a ese cuerpo visible y místico que es su Iglesia”. Hooker no tenía en mente solo la Eucaristía, que, en su tiempo, podría haber tenido lugar trimestralmente o, en el mejor de los casos, una vez al mes. Tenía muy presente la asamblea de fieles cristianos reunidos para el Oficio Diario.

Aunque no sea exclusivamente el caso, el culto virtual puede adecuarse más a los tipos de oración representados por las formas del Oficio Diario que por las dimensiones físicas y materiales que exige la Eucaristía. Y en nuestras circunstancias actuales, al hacer un mayor uso de este oficio, puede haber una oportunidad para recuperar aspectos de nuestra tradición que apuntan a la sacramentalidad de las Escrituras, la eficacia de la oración en sí, la santidad del hogar como la “iglesia doméstica” y la seguridad de que los bautizados ya están marcados para siempre como propiedad de Cristo. Somos miembros vivos del Cuerpo de Cristo, donde sea y como sea que nos reunamos. Las preguntas que les hacen a los obispos sobre estos asuntos son invitaciones a un compromiso más profundo con lo que queremos decir con la palabra “sacramento” y cuánto estamos preparados para que la Iglesia misma —con o sin nuestras habituales celebraciones de la Eucaristía— signifique respecto a la presencia de Dios con nosotros.