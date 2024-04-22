|
Dallas bishop to retire, coadjutor election scheduled for May 2025
[Episcopal News Service] Dallas Bishop George Sumner plans to retire in 2025, according to an April 22 letter to the diocese, which is based in Texas. Last week, Sumner called for the election of a coadjutor who will serve alongside him until he retires.
The election is scheduled for May 3, 2025. The Rev. Clayton Elder, outgoing president of the Standing Committee and vicar of St. Philip’s Episcopal Church in Frisco, will chair the search committee.
“We believe that this search process is an opportunity for us to come together – to hope and dream cooperatively about our future, to discern with honesty our own identity as a diocese, and to pray for God to send us a pastor who will continue to lead us into the future faithfully,” the Standing Committee wrote.
“Participate in this shared discernment with open hearts, hope, and joy. And in the meantime, please keep our diocese, Bishop Sumner, and all our leaders in your prayers.”
Sumner was elected the seventh bishop of the Diocese of Dallas in May 2015. He was consecrated in November 2015.
