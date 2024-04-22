|
CORRECTED: Dallas bishop calls for coadjutor election in 2025
Posted Apr 22, 2024
|
Editor’s note: Bishop George Sumner has not announced plans to retire as previously reported in error.
[Episcopal News Service] Dallas Bishop George Sumner has called for the election of a coadjutor who will serve alongside him until he retires.
The election is scheduled for May 3, 2025. The Rev. Clayton Elder, outgoing president of the Standing Committee and vicar of St. Philip’s Episcopal Church in Frisco, will chair the search committee.
“We believe that this search process is an opportunity for us to come together – to hope and dream cooperatively about our future, to discern with honesty our own identity as a diocese, and to pray for God to send us a pastor who will continue to lead us into the future faithfully,” the Standing Committee wrote.
“Participate in this shared discernment with open hearts, hope, and joy. And in the meantime, please keep our diocese, Bishop Sumner, and all our leaders in your prayers.”
Sumner was elected the seventh bishop of the Diocese of Dallas in May 2015. He was consecrated in November 2015.
- Freedom to Seek: Adventure into the Wild Divine
- Episcopal Latino Ministry Competency Course (ELMC)
- SUMMA Theological Debate Summer Camp
- Association of Anglican Musicians 2024 Conference
- CDSP Commencement 2024
- Sacred Soul, Sacred Calling – Dream and Spirituality Conference
- Youth Week at Kanuga
- Monteverdi Vespers
- Create. Contemplate. Write from the Heart Retreat
- Eco-Spirituality: Liberating Creation Retreat
-
Associate Rector Shreveport, LA
-
Associate Rector for Parish Life Jackson, MS
-
Rector Taos, NM
-
Rector Grand Rapids, MI
-
Cathedral Dean St. Petersburg, FL
-
Canon to the Ordinary Portland, ME
-
Rector St. Mary's City, MD
-
Rector Menasha, WI
-
Director of Children, Youth and Family Ministries Dunwoody, GA
-
Rector Westerly, RI
-
Rector Panama City, FL
-
Rector Natchitoches, LA
-
Priest-In-Charge Weston, MA
-
Canon Vicar Indianapolis, IN
-
Rector Bradenton, FL
-
Interim Priest Petaluma, CA
-
Priest-in-Charge (PT) Brant Lake, NY
-
Urban Garden Residency Omaha, NE
-
Rector Cheyenne, WY
-
Rector (PT) Pentwater, MI
-
Associate Rector Bryn Mawr, PA
-
Rector Great Falls, MT
-
Minister for Congregational Vitality Richmond, VA
-
Priest-in-Charge Clarkesville, GA
-
Director of Stewardship & Communications Denver, CO
-
Cathedral Canon Seattle, WA
-
Executive Director Wakeman, OH
-
Rector Hertford, NC
-
Rector Brunswick, ME
-
Rector Louisville, KY
-
Rector Kansas City, MO
-
Organist/Music Minister (PT) Dover, DE
-
Rector Gettysburg, PA
-
Rector Heppner, OR
-
Interim Rector / Rector Albany, NY
-
Priest-in-Charge (PT) Castine, ME
Social Menu