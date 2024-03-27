|
Funding for rural Church of England parishes frees them up for mission
Posted 3 hours ago
|
[The Church of England] More than 30 people have been trained so far as lay leaders as part of an ongoing project to support rural parishes backed by Church of England national funding.
The Growing Rural Parishes program in the Diocese of Winchester began work with three multi parish benefices – made up of up to 22 churches in total – offering them the chance to choose how they’d like to modernize and grow. The project has provided features such as improved broadband connection and portable Wi-Fi, along with updated websites and branding, contact-less giving and centralized administrative services to the churches.
Jon Whale, project officer, said that as a result, churches were freed to do more mission work and set up more church services while also experimenting with new means of evangelization and outreach. In one case a church hosted a “pop-up” pub on weekends while a village pub was temporarily closed.
Read the entire article here.
- Parables, Spirituals, and Our Own Stories Retreat
- Spirituality for Social Justice
- Association of Anglican Musicians 2024 Conference
- Episcopal Latino Ministry Competency Course (ELMC)
- Thomas Merton and the Transformative Power of Love Retreat
- African Descent Ministries International Black Clergy Conference
- Living with Loss
- Embodied Beloved Community: A Pilgrimage along the Civil Rights Trail
- HeartSong: Building Communities of Practice Retreat
- A Quiet Day for the Eclipse
- SUMMA Theological Debate Summer Camp
-
Rector Antioch, IL
-
Priest-in-Charge Meridian, MS
-
Communications Manager (PT) Bastrop, TX or Remote
-
Rector Severna Park, MD
-
Canon for Finance and Stewardship Charleston, WV
-
Senior Pastor Sunriver, OR
-
Rector Spring Hill, FL
-
Canon for Congregational Development Cincinnati, OH
-
Priest-in-Charge (PT) Los Osos, CA
- Bishop, Diocese of West Missouri
-
Interim Priest Petaluma, CA
-
Vicar (PT) Half Moon Bay, CA
-
Interim Associate University Chaplain Sewanee, TN
-
Rector Alpena, MI
-
Rector Bradenton, FL
-
Canon Vicar Indianapolis, IN
-
Canon to the Ordinary Portland, ME
-
Rector Tucson, AZ
-
Priest-in-Charge/Rector Honolulu, HI
-
Associate Rector Shreveport, LA
-
Associate Rector for Family Ministries Bryn Mawr, PA
-
Interim Rector / Rector Albany, NY
-
President Episcopal Divinity School
-
Cathedral Dean St. Petersburg, FL
-
Canon to the Ordinary Knoxville, TN
-
Rector Heppner, OR
-
Priest-in-Charge Chattanooga, TN (St. Peter's)
-
Rector Mt. Carmel, IL
-
Priest-in-Charge (PT) Pine Meadow, CT
-
Rector Hertford, NC
-
Assistant/Associate Rector Morristown, NJ
-
Priest-in-Charge Chattanooga, TN (St. Martin’s)
-
Rector (St. Paul’s, Rock Creek) Washington, DC
-
Global Relations and Networking Officer Location TBD
-
Rector Lower Gwynedd, PA
-
Cathedral Chaplains and Priest-in-Charge of Discovery Bay Church Hong Kong
-
Priest-in-Charge Tulsa, OK
-
Regional Missioner Des Moines, IA
-
Program Officer, Matching Grant Economic Empowerment Program Location TBD
-
Minister of Communications Richmond, VA
-
Director of the Barrier Island Environmental Education Program Seabrook Island, SC
-
Rector Great Falls, MT
-
Rector Harleysville, PA
Social Menu