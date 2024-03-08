|
Interreligious women’s voices express concern leading to International Women’s Day
Posted 2 hours ago
|
[World Council of Churches] In an online conference organized by the World Union of Catholic Women’s Organizations on March 5, the World Council of Churches was represented among interreligious voices bringing their concerns and sense of solidarity in the lead-up to International Women’s Day, celebrated annually on March 8.
A panel explored together the theme “Women Sowing the Seeds of Peace and Cultivating Encounter.”
Rudina Collaku, executive director of the Women’s Centre for Development and Culture in Albania, spoke about preventing extremism among youth. She noted that deaths from terrorism are increasing, and urged people to work with youth to make a difference.
Svamini Hamsananda Ghiri, vice president of the Italian Hindu Union, spoke about intercultural dialogue. She noted that International Women’s Day is a time to honor the social, cultural, economic and political results achieved by women, but Ghiri also noted there is much work ahead.
Read the entire article here.
