Climate emergency panel addresses how churches can respond with faith and hope
Posted 48 mins ago
[World Council of Churches] During a panel discussion at the meeting of three World Council of Churches commissions on March 5 , speakers explored the theme “Climate emergency—churches responding in faith and hope.” The panel was moderated by the Most Rev. Julio Murray Thompson, who also moderates the Commission on Climate Justice and Sustainable Development, which organized the panel.
The discussion highlighted the root causes and wide-ranging impacts of the climate emergency as well as exposed the climate-water-food-health nexus.
Harjeet Singh, a global expert on climate impacts as well the Fossil Fuel Non-Proliferation Treaty Initiative, underscored that climate change is the greatest global threat to humanity, yet we have not seen sufficient action from global leaders around the world. Singh acknowledged that while there has been a massive increase in renewable energy, we must look at how global economic justice is important for climate justice.
Read the entire article here.
