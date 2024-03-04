WCC expresses solidarity as Jerusalem’s heads of churches condemn attack against innocent civilians

[World Council of Churches] World Council of Churches general secretary the Rev. Jerry Pillay expressed solidarity with the patriarchs and heads of the churches in Jerusalem, who, in a March 1 statement, condemned an attack against civilians that occurred while residents of Gaza gathered for food aid.

The statement also conveyed special prayers of support to the Christian communities in Gaza, including more than 800 people who have taken refuge in St. Porphyrios and Holy Family churches in Gaza City for nearly five months.

“We likewise extend these same expressions of solidarity to the intrepid staff and volunteers of the Anglican-run Ahli Hospital, and to the patients they serve,” the statement reads. “In issuing the above calls, our ultimate hope is that the end of hostilities, the release of captives, and the care of the downtrodden will open a horizon for serious diplomatic discussions that finally lead to a just and lasting peace here in the land where our Lord Jesus Christ first took up his cross on our behalf.”

Read the entire article here.