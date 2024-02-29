|
With deep ties to WCC, The Fig Tree gets ready to celebrate 40 years
Posted 1 hour ago
|
[World Council of Churches] The Fig Tree, a U.S.-based nonprofit born from a vision to bring the stories of the global ecumenical movement to life locally, is preparing to celebrate its 40th anniversary.
With a mission to promote communication among people in faith and nonprofit communities of the inland northwestern United States, The Fig Tree is operated by graduates of the World Council of Churches Ecumenical Institute at Bossey. Telling the stories of people who are living their faith and values—and lifting up multi-faith, multinational, and multicultural communities—is at the heart of the organization.
“The World Council of Churches was pivotal in influencing the birth and ongoing life of The Fig Tree,” said Mary Stamp, editor and publisher. She vividly recalls living for six months at Bossey with 60 people from 40 different countries in 1970, and how that experience deeply influenced her career.
Read the entire article here.
