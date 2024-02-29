Church of England General Synod calls for change to canon on clergy remarriage

[The Church of England] The Church of England’s General Synod has called for a change to the canons governing the impediment to ordination after divorce.

The canon, known as C4, sets out the procedure to be followed when a candidate for ordination is divorced and remarried, and the former spouse is still alive, or when a candidate has married a divorced person, whose former spouse is still alive. In both cases, as outlined in the Secretary General’s explanatory paper, a special dispensation, called a faculty, must be obtained from an archbishop prior to ordination.

Synod adopted a motion to request that the Archbishops’ Council introduce the necessary legislation to revise the canon to allow a diocesan bishop or acting diocesan bishop to grant the dispensation.

Read the entire article here.