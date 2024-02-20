|
Kristin Uffelman White ordained and consecrated 10th bishop of Southern Ohio
Posted 8 hours ago
|
[Diocese of Southern Ohio] The Rt. Rev. Kristin Uffelman White was ordained and consecrated as the 10th bishop of the Episcopal Diocese of Southern Ohio on Feb. 17 at the Greater Columbus Convention Center in Columbus, Ohio. White, the first woman to serve as Southern Ohio’s diocesan bishop, leads more than 15,000 Episcopalians in 71 congregations across the southern half of Ohio.
“People of Southern Ohio, the one who you have called to be your bishop is faithful because in her bones, she knows that Jesus—the one who animates her life—is faithful. You have not only chosen one who wants to be with you, you’ve called someone who knows how to show up, be with, and who will be with you in the heat of the day at mile 20 of a marathon and beyond,” Indianapolis Bishop Jennifer Baskerville-Burrows said during the consecration sermon. “Kristin will lead you with conviction, clarity, grace and strength. She will listen robustly and lead you in this very complicated and challenging time in history.”
White served as canon to the ordinary for congregational development and leadership in Diocese of Indianapolis before her election to the episcopacy.
Bishop Wendell N. Gibbs, former bishop of Michigan who now serves as an assisting bishop in Southern Ohio, was the chief consecrating bishop. Baskerville-Burrows and Michigan Bishop Bonnie A. Perry, Ohio Bishop Anne B. Jolly and former Chicago Bishop Jeffrey D. Lee served as co-consecrators, along with Bishop Suzanne Darcy Dillahunt of the Southern Ohio Synod of the Evangelical Lutheran Church of America, and Bishop George Wayne Smith, who served as bishop provisional in Southern Ohio from August 2021 until White’s ordination and consecration.
The bulletin for the service and the worship space were decorated with artwork created by Cincinnati artist Lyric Morris-Latchaw, a member of Church of the Advent, Cincinnati. The hand-sculpted and painted pieces were inspired by stained glass preserved from St. Paul’s Episcopal Cathedral, the diocese’s original cathedral. Four choirs sang during the service, including a massed diocesan choir, Coro Latinoamericano from Christ Church Cathedral in Indianapolis, Raise Choir of Columbus, and the Canterbury Choir of St. Mark’s Episcopal Church in Columbus. A brass ensemble was provided by Christ Church Cathedral in Cincinnati.
Lay leaders bearing banners of diocesan congregations began the first of five processions, which included kite bearers, vergers, ecumenical and interfaith representatives, the bishop-elect’s family, and more than a hundred clergy from across The Episcopal Church. More than 20 bishops from around the church attended the service.
Kenny Ramos of Church of Our Saviour/La Iglesia de Nuestro Salvador in Cincinnati read from Isaiah in Spanish, and Mari Fetz, daughter of the Rev. R. Derrick Fetz of the Northern Miami Valley Episcopal Cluster, read the same lesson in English. Jennifer Phelps, transition minister in the Diocese of Indianapolis, read from 1 Thessalonians. The Rev. Stephen Applegate, a priest of the diocese who is currently interim rector of Trinity Episcopal Church in Toledo, Ohio, was the liturgist for the service, which nearly 1000 people attended in person.
In a letter included in the service bulletin, White wrote, “To you who have come from across the wide expanse of our diverse and beautiful diocese: you have made this day possible. I experienced God’s call to serve as Bishop of Southern Ohio as, again and again, you expressed the hope for a bishop who would be with you. Through the months that followed, I grew to trust, in the words of Paul’s first letter to the Thessalonians, that the One who calls us is faithful. I am honored to be here with you now. Thank you, people of Southern Ohio, for calling me as your bishop. Thank you, all of you who are here, for being the Body of Christ gathered in this time and place.”
On Feb. 18, White was formally seated at Christ Church Cathedral in Cincinnati. A video of Bishop White’s ordination and consecration is available on the Diocese of Southern Ohio’s YouTube channel. A video of the seating is available on Christ Church Cathedral’s YouTube channel.
- Upcoming Continuing Ed courses include The Prophets, Missional Practices & Beloved Community, Ecotheology
- Episcopal Relief & Development Israel-Hamas War response expands to provide health care and education in the West Bank
- Bishop Eaton’s latest podcast episode delves into the power of love
- Calvary-St. George’s, StoryMakers NYC receive $1.25m from Lilly Foundation to support faith needs of families
- EPF PIN reacts to ruling by International Court of Justice
- Female Veteran Moral Injury Ceremony
- Centering Prayer and the Enneagram Retreat
- African Descent Ministries International Black Clergy Conference
- Christ Church Greenwich Launches New Contemporary 5 p.m. Service with Rob Mathes
- Two-Year Spiritual Direction Certification Program (Applications due Feb. 28)
- Episcopal Parish Network’s 2024 Annual Conference
- Embodied Beloved Community: A Pilgrimage along the Civil Rights Trail
- The Philadelphia Eleven Online Screening
- Spirituality for Social Justice
- Missio online: “Joining God’s Mission in Tension Times”
-
Rector/Priest-in-Charge Danville, VA
-
Director, Children, Youth, and Young Families Naples, FL
-
Assistant/Associate Rector Morristown, NJ
-
Rector Kent, CT
-
Rector Harleysville, PA
-
Vicar (PT) Half Moon Bay, CA
-
Priest-in-Charge Chattanooga, TN
-
Rector Antioch, IL
-
Rector Fort Myers, FL
-
Director of Formation for Children and Youth Midlothian, VA
-
Rector Plant City, FL
-
Program Officer, Matching Grant Data Specialist (Episcopal Migration Ministries) Location TBD
-
Interim Rector Vallejo, CA
-
Rector Cheyenne, WY
-
Rector Cincinnati, OH
-
Rector Bismarck, ND
-
Director of the Barrier Island Environmental Education Program Seabrook Island, SC
-
Canon to the Ordinary Cincinnati, OH
-
Canon for Congregational Development Cincinnati, OH
-
Cathedral Administrator Denver, CO
-
Rector Worland, WY
-
Rector Petersburg, VA
-
Senior Pastor Sunriver, OR
-
Priest-in-Charge/Rector Londonderry, NH
-
Assistant or Associate Chaplain Middletown, DE
-
Administrative Assistant to the Canons Richmond, VA
-
Interim Priest-in-Charge Bar Harbor, Hull's Cove, and Southwest Harbor, ME
-
Rector Kirkwood, MO
-
Head Chaplain Baton Rouge, LA
-
Interim Rector / Rector Albany, NY
-
Assistant Rector/Curate Huntsville, AL
-
Processing Project Archivist Texas
-
Priest-in-Charge (PT) Pine Meadow, CT
-
Rector Bend, OR
-
Cathedral Chaplains and Priest-in-Charge of Discovery Bay Church Hong Kong
-
Rector Mt. Carmel, IL
-
Youth Minister (PT) Marblehead, MA
-
Director of Music Asheville, NC
Social Menu