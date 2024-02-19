Church of England distributes conservation grants

[Church of England] More than $320,000 was distributed by the Church of England last year to support conservation projects in parishes, including work to preserve wall paintings, baptismal fonts, stained glass windows and rood screens.

A total of about $321,876 has been awarded for 123 projects in 34 dioceses – with the number of grants up 20% on the year before – to help churches maintain and preserve significant cultural and historical items, including paintings, doors, chairs, clocks and organs.

The grants, from donated funds, including major funder, the Pilgrim Trust, were distributed by the Church of England’s national Cathedrals and Church Buildings team, alongside ongoing advice and guidance.

