WCC at peace dialogue table with UN Security Council in Colombia

[World Council of Churches] Members of the United Nations Security Council have completed a visit to Colombia, during which they received firsthand impressions of the ongoing Colombian peace process and participated in dialogues with many organizations, including the World Council of Churches.

The U.N. Security Council delegation learned about the implementation of the final peace agreement reached in 2016 between the government and the FARC, as well as the total peace process promoted by the government of Colombian president Gustavo Petro.

The WCC was invited, through its special envoy for the peace process, Humberto Shikiya, to participate together with the Roman Catholic Church, represented by the Rev. Héctor Fabio Henao, delegate for the Colombian Bishops’ Conference for church-state relations, in the dialogue that was held between the U.N. Security Council and civil society organizations.

