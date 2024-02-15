WCC general secretary will visit Holy Land to strengthen call for just peace

[World Council of Churches] Member churches, religious leaders and local Christian groups in Palestine and Israel — as well as Palestinian president Mahmoud Abbas and Israeli president Isaac Herzog — will meet with World Council of Churches general secretary the Rev. Jerry Pillay as he visits the area beginning Feb. 16.

Pillay’s visit, his first to Palestine and Israel as the WCC general secretary, comes amid war and the ongoing occupation.

Pillay will attend Sunday service at a local church, sharing in the life and ministry of WCC member churches in the region. He will meet with various religious, social and political leaders, and also visit the WCC Jerusalem Liaison Office.

