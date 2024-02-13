|
Church of England cathedrals, churches mark Racial Justice Sunday on Feb. 11
Posted 1 hour ago
|
[Church of England] Racial Justice Sunday was marked in services across England the weekend of Feb. 11.
The archbishop of Canterbury, the Most Rev. Justin Welby, joined members of the Archbishops’ Racial Justice Commission and Committee for Minority Ethnic Anglican Concerns at a special Sung Eucharist in Westminster Abbey.
In Lancashire, the archbishop of York, the Most Rev. Stephen Cottrell, commissioned a diocesan racial justice group with the Bishop of Blackburn, the Rt. Rev. Philip North. Before this, he preached in St. Peter’s Church in Burnley.
The Rev. Mark Nam, founder of the Teahouse Group of Chinese heritage clergy, and an assistant curate in the Diocese of Bristol, led the Church of England’s online service.
Read the entire article here.
