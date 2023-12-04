|
Diocese of California elects Austin K. Rios bishop coadjutor
Posted 7 hours ago
|
[Diocese of California] The Rev. Austin K. Rios was elected bishop coadjutor on Dec. 2 in an election held at Grace Cathedral in San Francisco.
He will become the ninth bishop of the Diocese of California when the Rt. Rev. Marc Handley Andrus, who has served the diocese since 2006, retires. Rios will be the first Latino to hold the position.
Rios currently serves as rector of St. Paul’s Within the Walls Episcopal Church in Rome, Italy. He was chosen from a field of three nominees. On the second ballot, he received 95 clergy votes and 195 lay votes.
“We are deeply grateful for God’s grace and the prayerful discernment of our diocesan family that brought us to this moment,” said the Rev. Mauricio Wilson, president of the diocesan standing committee, in a statement. The diocesan standing committee is the senior governing body that oversaw the election process.
Rios was born in Texas. He holds a Master of Divinity degree from The Episcopal Theological Seminary of the Southwest in Austin, Texas, and a Bachelor of Arts degree from Davidson College in Davidson, North Carolina. He was ordained a priest in 2005. Rios is fluent in both Spanish and Italian. He is married to Maleah Rios and has one child.
“God has blessed our diocese with so many resources and the gift of proximity to and influence upon the ideas, trends, and possibilities for the future of our world,” Rios said in an address to the diocese shortly after being elected. “We as a connected network of congregations called DioCal have the chance to bless the larger church and the world through our witness that a multicultural, multigenerational, multi-faceted, and multilingual community is where our greatest strength and possibility as a people are found.”
Pending the consent of a majority of bishops and standing committees in The Episcopal Church, Rios will be ordained as bishop coadjutor on May 4, 2024. He will serve as bishop coadjutor until July 2024, when Andrus is scheduled to retire.
The other nominees were:
- The Rev. Augusta Anne Anderson, canon to the ordinary and chief of staff, Episcopal Diocese of Western North Carolina; and
- The Rev. Phil Brochard, rector, All Souls Parish, Berkeley, California.
The diocese includes 72 congregations and more than 18,000 members.
- Second annual observance of Religious Life Sunday to be observed Jan. 21, 2024
- The Leader’s Way incubates church innovation at Yale
- Trinity Church awards $14.3 million in grants, bringing total to $36.3 million so far this year
- Upcoming Continuing Ed courses include God & Climate Change, Pastoral Care with Marginalized Communities
- Friends of the Anglican Centre in Santiago de Compostela, Spain partners with Insider’s Travel for pilgrimages
- Episcopal Evangelism Society names the Very Rev. Troy Mendez as executive director
- The FaithX Project and Episcopal Church Foundation relaunch the Episcopal Pulse Survey
- Applications open for 250 priests to join Virginia Theological Seminary’s Thriving in Ministry initiative
- Historical societies issue a Call for Papers for 2024 conference
- Virtual Episcopal Latino Ministry Competency Course (VELMC)
- Faith Over Fear Training: Countering Anti-Muslim Discrimination
- Diocesan Leaders for African Descent Ministries
- African Descent Ministries International Black Clergy Conference
- 2024 Forma Annual Conference: A Way in the Wilderness
- Episcopal Parish Network’s 2024 Annual Conference
-
Rector Grand Island, NE
-
Prog Offr, Matching Grant Quality Assurance, Episcopal Migration Ministries Location TBD
-
Interim Woodland, CA
-
Rector Mobile, AL
-
Rector Danville, PA
-
Rector Menasha, WI
-
Rector Lincoln, NE
-
Priest-in-Charge (PT) Pine Meadow, CT
-
Associate Rector Hendersonville, NC
-
Program Officer – Post Arrival R&P Location TBD
-
Interim Rector / Rector Albany, NY
-
Rector Schenectady, NY
-
Rector Lompoc, CA
-
Director of Music Atlanta, GA
-
Rector Sanford, ME
-
Rector (St. John the Baptist) Portland, OR
-
Priest-in-Charge Clarkesville, GA
-
Rector Bismarck, ND
-
Professor of Preaching, Bexley Seabury Seminary Remote
-
Rector (PT) Mechanicsburg, PA
-
Assistant Priest Macon, GA
-
Rector Bend, OR
-
Priest-in-Charge (Shared Ministry) Spirit Lake/Storm Lake, IA
-
Prog Offr, Matching Grant Data Specialist, Episcopal Migration Ministries Location TBD
-
Missioner for Youth, Young Adults, and Congregational Ministry Development Fort Totten / Devils Lake, ND
-
Rector Beulah, MI
-
Associate Rector Wilmington, DE
-
Director of Music (PT) Cartersville, GA
-
Priest-in-Charge Hampton Bays, NY
-
Canon for Camp, Youth and Family Ministries Spokane, WA
-
Chaplain Philadelphia, PA
-
Executive Director, Lake Logan Canton, NC
Social Menu