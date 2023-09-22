Diocese of California releases preliminary bishop slate

[Diocese of California] The Standing Committee of the Episcopal Diocese of California on Sept. 22 approved a preliminary slate for the 9th bishop of California.

The candidates are as follows:

The Rev. Augusta Anne Anderson, canon to the ordinary and chief of staff, Episcopal Diocese of Western North Carolina;

The Rev. Austin K. Rios, rector, St. Paul’s Within the Walls, Rome, Italy;

The Rev. Phil Brochard, rector, All Souls Parish, Berkeley, California.

Information on the candidates can be found here. A 10-day petition period has begun effective today, during which time anyone may submit the names of additional nominees according to the rules and materials posted here. The nomination by petition will conclude on Oct. 2.

On Oct. 27, the Standing Committee plans to announce the final slate. Candidates will visit locations around the diocese Nov. 2-5 for meet-and-greet sessions that will give clergy and communicants the opportunity to engage directly with them prior to the electing convention. The electing convention will be held on Dec. 2, with the bishop-elect pending canonical consent to be ordained on May 4, 2024, at Grace Cathedral in San Francisco.