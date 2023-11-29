|
Washington National Cathedral to host service in honor of Matthew Shepard
Posted Nov 29, 2023
|
[Episcopal News Service] Washington National Cathedral will host a service on Nov. 30 honoring Matthew Shepard, an Episcopalian, who was a 21-year-old student at the University of Wyoming when on Oct. 7, 1998, he was brutally attacked and left bound to a fence in a field. He died five days later.
Shepard, who was gay, would have turned 47 on Dec. 1. His murder was deemed a hate crime and sparked a national outcry against homophobic violence. The 6 p.m. Eastern in-person service will be livestreamed.
Shepard’s ashes were interred on Oct. 26, 2018, in St. Joseph’s Chapel, on the lower level of the cathedral. On Dec. 1, 2022, the cathedral unveiled a commissioned portrait of Shepard by Episcopal iconographer Kelly Latimore. The portrait stands near his final resting place.
His parents also started the Matthew Shepard Foundation, whose mission is to amplify his story and to inspire individuals, organizations and communities to embrace the dignity and equality of all people.
Those attending the service in person at the cathedral and who wish to visit Shepard’s final resting place may do so before or immediately after the service.
- Trinity Church awards $14.3 million in grants, bringing total to $36.3 million so far this year
- Upcoming Continuing Ed courses include God & Climate Change, Pastoral Care with Marginalized Communities
- Friends of the Anglican Centre in Santiago de Compostela, Spain partners with Insider’s Travel for pilgrimages
- Episcopal Evangelism Society names the Very Rev. Troy Mendez as executive director
- The FaithX Project and Episcopal Church Foundation relaunch the Episcopal Pulse Survey
- Applications open for 250 priests to join Virginia Theological Seminary’s Thriving in Ministry initiative
- Historical societies issue a Call for Papers for 2024 conference
- Virtual Episcopal Latino Ministry Competency Course (VELMC)
- Diocesan Leaders for African Descent Ministries
- Gender-Based Violence Spotlight: The Race to End Child Marriage by 2030
- 2024 Forma Annual Conference: A Way in the Wilderness
- African Descent Ministries International Black Clergy Conference
- Episcopal Parish Network’s 2024 Annual Conference
-
Rector Menasha, WI
-
Priest-in-Charge (PT) Pine Meadow, CT
-
Program Officer – Post Arrival R&P Location TBD
-
Priest-in-Charge Hampton Bays, NY
-
Rector Mobile, AL
-
Rector Chicago, IL
-
Priest-in-Charge (Shared Ministry) Spirit Lake/Storm Lake, IA
-
Executive Director, Lake Logan Canton, NC
-
Rector (St. John the Baptist) Portland, OR
-
Canon for Camp, Youth and Family Ministries Spokane, WA
-
Rector Jacksonville, NC
-
Rector Lompoc, CA
-
Rector Bend, OR
-
Chaplain Philadelphia, PA
-
Rector (PT) Mechanicsburg, PA
-
Rector Danville, PA
-
Rector Grand Island, NE
-
Missioner for Youth, Young Adults, and Congregational Ministry Development Fort Totten / Devils Lake, ND
-
Director of Music Atlanta, GA
-
Priest-in-Charge Clarkesville, GA
-
Prog Offr, Matching Grant Data Specialist, Episcopal Migration Ministries TBD
-
Rector Schenectady, NY
-
Interim Rector / Rector Albany, NY
-
Rector Beulah, MI
-
Interim Woodland, CA
-
Rector Bismarck, ND
-
Rector Sanford, ME
-
Associate Rector Wilmington, DE
-
Rector Lincoln, NE
-
Director of Music (PT) Cartersville, GA
Social Menu