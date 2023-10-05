|
Presiding Bishop Michael Curry released from hospital, resting at home
Posted 5 hours ago
|
[Episcopal News Service] Presiding Bishop Michael Curry is home from the hospital following his Sept. 20 surgery, according to a press release from The Episcopal Church’s Office of Public Affairs. He will continue to rest and receive physical and occupational therapy from his home.
Curry agreed to undergo surgery after he was treated in August for a recurrence of an episode of internal bleeding that had first required him to be hospitalized in May. Doctors recommended the surgery to remove his right adrenal gland and an attached mass. Doctors have determined the mass they removed was not cancerous.
Curry is expected to resume domestic travel on a reduced work schedule in November.
Executive Council’s Oct. 24-27 meeting was moved online to make it easier for Curry to attend. As presiding bishop, he serves as chair of the church governing body.
The release asks Episcopalians to please continue to pray for the presiding bishop, his family and his entire medical team.
