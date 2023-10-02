Presiding Bishop Michael Curry remains in hospital for monitoring after surgery, no cancer detected

[Episcopal News Service] Presiding Bishop Michael Curry remains hospitalized as a precaution after his Sept. 20 surgery, and doctors have determined the mass they removed was not cancerous, according to an Oct. 2 update from The Episcopal Church’s Office of Public Affairs.

“Because successfully removing the mass required open surgery instead of laparoscopic, his full recovery time will be longer than originally hoped,” the update said. “Out of an abundance of caution, Bishop Curry’s doctors continue to monitor him in the hospital for a minor infection and management of his medication for atrial fibrillation.

“He is in good spirits and expresses his heartfelt thanks for all the prayers and well wishes during this challenging time.”

Curry agreed to undergo surgery after he was treated in August for a recurrence of an episode of internal bleeding that had first required him to be hospitalized in May. Doctors recommended the surgery to remove his right adrenal gland and an attached mass.

The surgeon initially estimated a recovery period of two to three weeks. With a more extended recovery planned, no timetable was released for resumption of Curry’s regular work schedule.

Executive Council’s Oct. 24-27 meeting was moved online to make it easier for Curry to attend, if his recovery allows. Curry, as presiding bishop, serves as chair of the church governing body.