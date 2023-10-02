|
Presiding Bishop Michael Curry remains in hospital for monitoring after surgery, no cancer detected
Posted 3 hours ago
|
[Episcopal News Service] Presiding Bishop Michael Curry remains hospitalized as a precaution after his Sept. 20 surgery, and doctors have determined the mass they removed was not cancerous, according to an Oct. 2 update from The Episcopal Church’s Office of Public Affairs.
“Because successfully removing the mass required open surgery instead of laparoscopic, his full recovery time will be longer than originally hoped,” the update said. “Out of an abundance of caution, Bishop Curry’s doctors continue to monitor him in the hospital for a minor infection and management of his medication for atrial fibrillation.
“He is in good spirits and expresses his heartfelt thanks for all the prayers and well wishes during this challenging time.”
Curry agreed to undergo surgery after he was treated in August for a recurrence of an episode of internal bleeding that had first required him to be hospitalized in May. Doctors recommended the surgery to remove his right adrenal gland and an attached mass.
The surgeon initially estimated a recovery period of two to three weeks. With a more extended recovery planned, no timetable was released for resumption of Curry’s regular work schedule.
Executive Council’s Oct. 24-27 meeting was moved online to make it easier for Curry to attend, if his recovery allows. Curry, as presiding bishop, serves as chair of the church governing body.
- New film on SABBATH meanings and practices across Christian and Jewish traditions
- Educational Opportunities Tours & Museum of the Bible announce dynamic partnership
- Episcopal Theologian Greg Garrett offers new book on the wisdom of James Baldwin
- Berkeley Divinity School at Yale Launches Online Courses and Workshops
- Walking the Way of St. James – Caminho Português de Santiago
- Global Mission Fair
- Tutu Travel Seminar
- Drinking from Poetry’s Well: David Whyte and Dr. Catherine Meeks
- The 2023 EpisGOpal Race
- One Home One Future National Launch
- Saint Thomas Church Bicentennial Weekend
- Episcopal Urban Caucus Assembly, ‘A Year of Jubilee: God is With Us’
- A History of Women in Christianity to 1600
-
Director of Children, Youth, and Family Ministries Philadelphia, PA
-
Rector Reisterstown, MD
-
Rector and Dean Victoria, BC, Canada
-
Director of Formation Ministries Chesterfield, VA
-
Rector Beulah, MI
-
Director of Stewardship Winston Salem, NC
-
Priest-in-Charge (PT) Mt. Vernon, NY
-
Rector Lincoln, NE
-
Rector Tifton, GA
-
Rector Cave Creek, AZ
-
Manager, Faith & Community Engagement Episcopal Relief & Development
-
Rector South Haven, MI
-
Camp McDowell Executive Director (CEO) Nauvoo, AL
-
Rector (PT) Pentwater, MI
-
Priest-in-Charge Thornhill, Ontario, Canada
-
Rector El Segundo, CA
-
Rector Corvallis, OR
-
Rector Sisters, OR
-
Rector (PT) Aberdeen, WA
-
Rector (Shared Ministry) St. Clair and Lexington, MI
-
Interim Rector / Rector Albany, NY
-
Rector Menasha, WI
-
Priest-in-Charge (PT) Sparta, NC
-
Rector Bristol, VA
-
Priest-in-Charge Marshfield, MA
-
Priest-in-Charge (PT) Pine Meadow, CT
-
Priest-in-Charge Hampton Bays, NY
-
Canon to the Presiding Bishop Within The Episcopal Church Location TBD
-
Priest-in-Charge Clarkesville, GA
-
Rector Lake City, FL
-
Assistant Rector Highlands, NC
-
Rector South Bend, IN
-
Assistant Rector Washington, DC
Social Menu