In England, Cornish churchyard helps feed local community

[Church of England] Volunteers at a Cornwall, England, church have turned their neglected village churchyard into a thriving patch for crops, flowers and wildlife.

Nature-loving locals can visit St. Michael’s churchyard and see hedgehogs, slow worms, the occasional smooth snake, finches, song thrushes and more – and from June, will be able to grab some groceries there, too.

The cost-of-living crisis accelerated plans to develop extra food support for the village. By growing their own beetroot, radishes, mixed salad leaves, herbs, raspberries, pears and apples, the church can bolster its existing efforts to support people in need through its unofficial food bank.

