WCC appeals for ending hostilities in Sudan to ensure a sustainable peace

[World Council of Churches] World Council of Churches General Secretary Rev. Prof. Jerry Pillay expressed grave concern about the ongoing humanitarian catastrophe in Sudan and urged an end to hostilities.

“As many other countries move to evacuate their citizens, WCC member church and ecumenical partner contacts in Sudan report that after more than ten days of armed violence and destruction, hospitals are still not operating, shops and markets remain closed, and essential services are still not functioning,” he said. “People are struggling to find food and the basic necessities of life.”

