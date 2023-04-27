Church of England Archbishops’ Commission on Families & Households publishes its final report

[Church of England] In a “Love Matters” report published on April 26, the Archbishops’ Commission on Families & Households makes a series of recommendations about how families and households can best flourish and calls on institutions – from the Church of England to government – to put “family” at the center of their thinking; and individuals – whether married, single, or in a couple – to commit to relationships of all kinds that lead to the flourishing of one another.

The report says that the quality of family relationships matters more than the form a family takes. It argues that although for many the concept of family has evolved, the essential values underpinning flourishing family life remain the same.

