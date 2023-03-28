World Council of Churches general secretary issues Easter message

Posted 8 hours ago

[World Council of Churches] WCC general secretary the Rev. Jerry Pillay has issued an Easter message that reflects on Jesus’ cry from the cross, My God, my God, why have you forsaken me?” He notes that in todays world, many people feel a sense of abandonment and despair but adds that God is present with us in all things, through all things, and at all times.”

