New resource for young people explores how religion can be used to divide or unite

[World Council of Churches] A new resource created by and for young people engaged in peacebuilding and the cultivation of social resilience now is available. The guide, “Stranger, Enemy, Neighbor, Friend: A Rough Guide On Religion and Othering,” is described as “a practical resource for group study that aims to inspire and equip groups to address core tensions that emerge in religious representations of ‘otherness.’”

The World Council of Churches assisted with the publication of the guide, which looks at how religious ideas, symbols and practices represent people and groups in a variety of ways, including as enemies, strangers, neighbors and friends.

The guide is available here.