|
Church of Ireland launches ‘pioneer ministry’
Posted 5 hours ago
|
[Church of Ireland] A new chapter in the Church of Ireland’s mission to reach people with little or no connection to church opened in early February when “Pioneer Ministry” was formally launched in St. Patrick’s Cathedral in Dublin. As part of this special service of Choral Evensong, the Pioneer Ministry’s leadership team was commissioned by the archbishops of Armagh and Dublin before a full congregation.
Pioneer Ministry will encourage, support and release volunteer and paid pioneers and new ministries to share the good news of Jesus Christ in new places and in different ways. With the endorsement of the House of Bishops and generous funding secured from the Representative Body, the initiative is being led by a national director, the Rev. Rob Jones, and assisted by Archdeacon Barry Forde and Ingrid Brennan.
Read the full story.
