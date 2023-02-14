Anglican Communion secretary general delivers report to ACC-18

[Episcopal News Service] Bishop Anthony Poggo, the secretary general of the Anglican Communion, delivered his report Feb. 12 to the 18th meeting of the Anglican Consultative Council in Accra, Ghana.

Poggo, from the Province of South Sudan, took over as secretary general last September, succeeding Archbishop Josiah Idowu-Fearon. “I was grateful to Archbishop Josiah for the time that we were able to spend together before I assumed office,” Poggo said. “I learned a lot from his knowledge and wisdom.”

Read his full report here.