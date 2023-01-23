|
Presiding bishop delivers keynote address during Notre Dame’s ‘Walk the Walk Week’
[Episcopal News Service] Presiding Bishop Michael Curry delivered the keynote address on Jan. 22 during the University of Notre Dame’s eighth annual “Walk the Walk Week” prayer service held in the Basilica of the Sacred Heart.
The Jan. 19-27 Walk the Walk is a campus-wide series of events and discussions designed to invite reflection about diversity and inclusion at Notre Dame, in local communities and across the nation, according to its website.
