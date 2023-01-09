Brazilian Anglicans condemn violent coup attempt in Brasilia

[Igreja Episcopal Anglicana do Brasil (IEAB)] The Anglican Episcopal Church of Brazil expressed its vehement repudiation of the terrorist actions that took place on Jan. 8 in Brasília. In the document, signed by the Episcopal Chamber, the IEAB states that such acts “seek to destroy the foundations on which our nation is established and are, therefore, attacks against the entire Brazilian people.”

The document also asks that those responsible for the regrettable scenes of vandalism be identified and held accountable, “both in financing and in the execution of such violence.”

Read the full text below (translated from Portuguese):

May the peace of Christ reign in your hearts. To this peace you were called. (Colossians 3.15a)

The Episcopal Chamber of the Anglican Episcopal Church of Brazil (IEAB) cannot remain indifferent to the anti-democratic acts that took place in Brasília on Jan. 8, 2023.

We came forward to express our vehement repudiation of the acts of terrorism and vandalism that constituted serious attacks on Brazilian democracy.

As Christian people and aware of our social and political responsibility, we affirm that democracy is a right that needs to be respected and protected; and the extremist and deplorable actions of the invasion of the headquarters of the Three Powers of the Republic, with the depredation of public property, are not just manifestations of non-compliance with the legitimate result of the elections and with the inauguration of the new president of the Republic, but rather seek to destroy the bases on which our nation is established and are, therefore, attacks against the entire Brazilian people.

Faced with this, we confirm the need for investigation, identification and accountability of all the people involved, both in financing and in the execution of such violence. We assure our support to the institutions responsible for guaranteeing the democratic rule of law. We pray and call for permanent prayer for peace in Brazil, so that love overcomes hatred, dialogue replaces violence and intolerance gives way to respect.