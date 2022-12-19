Diocese of West Texas announces bishop candidate slate

[Diocese of West Texas] The standing committee of the Diocese of West Texas has submitted its slate of bishop nominees.

The Rev. Ripp Hardaway – Diocese of West Texas

The Rev. Alex Montes-Vela – Diocese of Texas

The Rev. David G. Read – Diocese of West Texas

“We believe that through the faithful and diligent work of discernment – with an extraordinary pool of potential nominees and anchored in the diocesan profile published by the Executive Board with survey input from across the diocese – Alex, David and Ripp fit that description on many levels,” the Rev. Ben Nelson, president of the standing committee, wrote.

The election is scheduled for Feb. 18. Discernment forums will take place Jan. 27-29.

The committee has published a “Meet the Nominees” booklet to provide insight into the ministry of each candidate. A Spanish translation of this booklet will be made available in January 2023. It includes a brief statement from each nominee about their call to continue in this process, as well as selections from their profile with the Office of Transition Ministry of The Episcopal Church, video greetings from the nominee and links to sermons they have selected as examples of their preaching.

“Please continue to keep all of our nominees and their families in your prayers, and may God continue to bless us in the months ahead,” Nelson wrote. “I’m grateful to be a part of this diocese, and I look forward to our future together. God bless each and every one of you in our life together as the Diocese of West Texas.”