Matthew Foster Heyd elected bishop coadjutor of New York
Posted 4 hours ago
[Diocese of New York] Following the announcement of the result of the fourth round of balloting in a special election convention on Dec. 3 at the Cathedral Church of Saint John the Divine in Manhattan, the Rev. Matthew Foster Heyd, the rector of the Church of the Heavenly Rest in Manhattan, was declared bishop coadjutor-elect of the Diocese of New York.
To be complete, the election must now receive the consent, delivered to the presiding bishop, of a majority of bishops of The Episcopal Church exercising jurisdiction, and the consent of a majority of the standing committees of the dioceses of The Episcopal Church, delivered to the Standing Committee of the Diocese of New York.
The consecration of the bishop coadjutor is scheduled for Saturday, May 20 at Saint John the Divine.
Heyd has served as rector of Heavenly Rest since 2013. Previously, he served as director of Faith in Action at Trinity Church Wall Street from 2003 to 2013. He serves on the boards of the Absalom Jones Center for Racial Healing and Episcopal Divinity School at Union Theological Seminary, among other organizations.
The Rt. Rev. Andrew Dietsche, who has served as diocesan bishop since 2013, announced his upcoming retirement and called for the election of a bishop coadjutor in November 2021. He plans to remain bishop until the installation of Heyd as diocesan bishop, planned for March 16, 2024.
